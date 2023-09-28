Senator Blows Through Biden's 'Soul of the Nation' Slogan With Facts About the...
House Judiciary Details Impeachment Inquiry Scope Ahead of First Hearing
New Text Message Shows Joe Biden's 'Work' With Hunter Was 'the Usual'
Why Hunter Biden's Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani Is Hilarious
Here's What Happened to That Virginia Dem's Poll Numbers After Her Sex Video...
Seven Wild Moments From the Second GOP Debate
Biden Campaign Is Now Using This Clip of DeSantis From GOP Debate
Former J6 Prosecutor Is Now a Stabbing Suspect
Christie Unveils New Nickname for Trump. The Former President Responds.
There's Another 1-on-1 Debate DeSantis Is Seeking
Chaos Erupted After Tim Scott Went After Ramaswamy During Second GOP Debate
Amid Damning Wire Transfer Revelations, Let's Review What the Bidens Said About Chinese...
What's Going on in Arizona? 4th in Line Steps in as 'Acting Governor'
Pence's Attempt to Grab Audience's Attention During Second GOP Debate Failed
Tipsheet

Burgum: The UAW Strike Is Against Biden's Green Agenda

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 28, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

During the second 2024 Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said that the United Auto Workers strike is a direct result of President Joe Biden’s green agenda. 

Advertisement

“We’re missing the point, and every other network is missing the point,” Burgum said of the strike against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

“The reason why people are striking in Detroit is because of Joe Biden’s interference with capital markets and free markets. The subsidies…we’re subsidizing the automakers and we’re subsidizing the cars, and a particular kind of car, not every car. We’re particularly — we’re subsidizing electric vehicles. And, when you decide that we’re going to take all of your taxpayer monies, take a billion dollars, subsidize a certain type of vehicle, and the batteries come from China, China controls 85 percent of the rare-earth minerals. They’re called rare-earth because they are measured in parts per million. China is moving 100,000 pounds of earth in Indonesia, in Africa, they’re literally destroying the planet so that we can make them make a battery that’s in a car subsidized here. That’s why they’re striking – because they need two-thirds less workers to build an electric car. This strike is at Joe Biden’s feet,” Burgum said.

In the debate, Burgum added that Biden’s green climate policies are “the real existential threat to America’s future.”

Recommended

The Second GOP Debate Was a Mess...and It Exposed a Glaring Issue Within the Republican Party Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This week, The Washington Post noted that the union is “skeptical” of transitioning to electric vehicles because fewer workers are needed to build them. Townhall previously reported that union members want a wage increase of about 40 percent over four years and has a strike fund of $825 million.

Reports this week indicated that Burgum was the final GOP presidential candidate to qualify for the second debate. He is running against South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Second GOP Debate Was a Mess...and It Exposed a Glaring Issue Within the Republican Party Matt Vespa
Amid Damning Wire Transfer Revelations, Let's Review What the Bidens Said About Chinese Money Guy Benson
A Nation That Won’t Take Risks Risks Everything Kurt Schlichter
Wait, That's Why the DOJ Dragged Its Feet on Charging Hunter Biden? Matt Vespa
Decay: Major Retailers Announce Hundreds of New Store Closures Due to Mounting Crime in Cities Guy Benson
More of This, Please Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Second GOP Debate Was a Mess...and It Exposed a Glaring Issue Within the Republican Party Matt Vespa
Advertisement