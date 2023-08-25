One State Can Restrict the Sale of Abortion Pills, Court Rules

On Thursday, a U.S. district court ruled that West Virginia can restrict the sale of mifepristone, one of the pills used in a medication abortion to terminate a pregnancy.

According to ABC News, U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers ruled that a restrictive law on abortion signed by GOP Gov. Jim Justice in September 2022 takes precedence over approvals on mifepristone from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“The Supreme Court has made it clear that regulating abortion is a matter of health and safety upon which States may appropriately exercise their police power,” Chambers reportedly wrote in his decision.

West Virginia has a track record of standing up for unborn life. Townhall covered how Justice previously stated that he would sign pro-life measures that made it to his desk.

“I said from the beginning that if WV legislators brought me a bill that protected life and included reasonable and logical exceptions I would sign it, and that’s what I did today,” Justice said in 2022. “That’s what I did today.”

Previously, West Virginia had enacted the “Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act (S.B. 468),” which prohibits discriminatory abortions performed because the baby has a disability.

“West Virginia takes a bold step forward today in the fight against eugenic discrimination in America,” SBA Pro-Life’s Dannenfelser said in a statement about the law. “Research shows 99 percent of people with Down syndrome lead happy lives, yet instead of being cherished and included, far too often they are targeted for destruction in the womb where they are most vulnerable.”

And, in 2018, West Virginia amended its constitution to protect the unborn. In 2020, Justice signed a bill into law protecting Americans born alive after an attempted abortion.

“This is an absolute no-brainer as far as I’m concerned,” Justice said of the Born-Alive law. “I’ve said for a long time, even back before I took office as Governor, that I would support measures like this because every human life – born or unborn is precious and truly a gift from God.”