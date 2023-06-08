Missouri Gov. Signs Bills Banning Trans Surgeries for Children and Protecting Women’s Sports

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed bills into law this week limiting access to experimental, irreversible transgender surgeries and other types of care as well as protecting women’s sports from male-bodied “transgender” athletes.

Beginning Aug. 28, health care providers in the state will not be able to prescribe hormones or puberty blockers for “transgender” children. Medicaid will not cover this care for adults, and prisoners who wish to undergo transgender care must pay for it out-of-pocket, Parson’s spokesperson Kelli Jones told the Associated Press.

On Twitter, Parson said he signed the legislation “to protect the integrity of female sports and Missouri children from potentially harmful experimental surgeries and treatment.”

“We support everyone’s right to his or her own pursuit of happiness,” he added. “However, we must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret in adulthood once they have physically and emotionally matured.”

Today, in an effort to protect the integrity of female sports and Missouri children from potentially harmful experimental surgeries and treatment, I have signed Senate Bill (SB) 39 and SB 49 into law. pic.twitter.com/NDbbkoq6gA — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 7, 2023

We support everyone's right to his or her own pursuit of happiness; however, we must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret in adulthood once they have physically and emotionally matured. https://t.co/eMHYbpx79r — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 7, 2023

In addition, Parson signed a law banning transgender biological males from competing in girls’ sports, kindergarten through college. Public and private schools that violate the law will lose state funding. Townhall has covered how transgender athletes like Will "Lia" Thomas have competed on women's teams and robbed females of awards and opportunities.

AP noted that the laws are set to expire in 2027 as part of a compromise with Democratic lawmakers.

At least 20 states have enacted legislation surrounding restrictions on transgender sports and health treatment. Reportedly, Missouri’s Planned Parenthood abortion clinics have been “ramping up” appointments to help people obtain transgender care before the law takes effect.