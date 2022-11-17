Hispanic Voters Favor Strong Border Security Measures and Reducing Illegal Immigration: Poll

Last month, I spoke with several Hispanic GOP candidates who were running to flip seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Several of the candidates pointed out that Hispanics are leaning toward the Republican Party more than ever before over. One of the reasons why is illegal immigration.

“The Democratic Party completely just abandoned the Hispanic community’s values and the Hispanic community’s needs,” Rep. Mayra Flores told me in an interview, noting that her congressional district is 90 percent Hispanic. “So many of us, like myself, who immigrated to the United States, we came here for opportunities, and we see that those opportunities are being taken away from us and that our kids are not going to be able to have the same opportunities that we had being born here in the United States.”