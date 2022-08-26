Abortion

Judge Blocks North Dakota Abortion Ban From Taking Effect

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Aug 26, 2022 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Judge Blocks North Dakota Abortion Ban From Taking Effect

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Thursday, a judge blocked a North Dakota law that would have instated a near-total abortion ban in the state. The law was scheduled to go into effect on Friday.

Judge Bruce Romanick granted a preliminary injunction on the law after a North Dakota abortion provider challenged the law after the fallout of Roe v. Wade. 

Red River Women’s Clinic, the abortion provider at the center of the legal challenge, used to be North Dakota’s only abortion clinic until it moved just over state lines into Minnesota, The Washington Post reported.

The clinic relocated from Fargo to Moorhead, Minn., on Aug. 6 to stay open in the event that the North Dakota trigger ban went into effect. Tammi Kromenaker, the clinic’s director, said Red River Women’s Clinic would probably stay in Moorhead even if it wins its lawsuit and defeats the trigger ban, because Minnesota’s abortion laws are far more permissive.

“It’s like night and day between Minnesota and North Dakota,” Kromenaker said.

This week, several states had abortion trigger laws go into effect, including Texas, as Townhall covered. 

Pro-abortion Vice President Kamala Harris said on Twitter on Thursday that laws protecting the unborn are “extreme” and that pro-life legislators do not trust women.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement on Friday saying that abortion rights are “fundamental" and said that Congress should work on legislation to protect abortion.

However, the Supreme Court pointed out in the majority opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that abortion is not protected in the U.S. Constitution and that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey were both wrongly decided.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”

Justice Samuel Alito pointed out how Roe was on a “collision course” with the Constitution from the day it was decided. 

“Like the infamous decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, Roe was also egregiously wrong and on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided. Casey perpetuated its errors, calling both sides of the national controversy to resolve their debate, but in doing so, Casey necessarily declared a winning side. Those on the losing side—those who sought to advance the State’s interest in fetal life—could no longer seek to persuade their elected representatives to adopt policies consistent with their views. The Court short-circuited the democratic process by closing it to the large number of Americans who disagreed with Roe.”

This week, Texas Rep. Chip Roy (R) told Townhall that the idea that life begins at conception is "fundamental" and that unborn Americans deserve to be protected. Texas' trigger law that went into effect makes abortion a felony.

"Today marks the first day in almost 50 years that Texans' voices are no longer silenced by an overreaching Supreme Court on the fundamental question of when life begins and demands protection.

State law, once again, protects and acknowledges the fundamental truth that life begins at conception and that the smallest of our fellow Texans deserve the same legal protection as the rest of us.

God bless Texas, and God bless our children."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Facebook Parent Company In Damage Control Mode After Zuckerberg's Stunning FBI Revelation
Julio Rosas
Read It: Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Released With Redactions
Spencer Brown
Biden Administration and the DNC Continue to Be Focused on Pro-Abortion Extremism
Rebecca Downs
DOJ Leaves 'Unanswered Questions' With Blacked Out Trump Raid Affidavit
Katie Pavlich
School Year Delayed in Seattle Suburb After Teachers Strike
Madeline Leesman
New Penn Wharton Model Shows The True and Insane Cost of Biden’s Loan Bailout
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular