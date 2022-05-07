Pence Fires Off At Kamala Harris’ Pro-Abortion Remarks

Former vice president and Indiana governor Mike Pence, a Republican, fired back at Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments this week regarding the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade.

Harris’ remarks came one day after a draft opinion from the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked and published by Politico. In the opinion, the Justices voted to overturn Roe.

During an event the following day, hosted pro-abortion organization EMILY’s List, Harris said “women would lose access to abortion immediately and outright” if Roe is overturned and said Republicans are trying to weaponize against women.

“Those Republican leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women: what we say? How dare they! How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body? How dare they! How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future! How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms,” she said in her remarks.

NOW - Kamala Harris: "How dare they! How dare they!"pic.twitter.com/CYj3nWLqtM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 3, 2022

At a gala for the Carolina Pregnancy Center this week, Pence responded.

“Since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreaking and loss that can last a lifetime. Madam Vice President, how dare you?” Pence said in his remarks. He added that “62 million unborn boys and girls” have lost their lives in abortion since the Supreme Court legalize the procedure decades ago.

“My hope, and frankly my prayer, is that those five justices on the Supreme Court have the courage of their convictions and will give us a fresh start on life in America,” Pence added.

“Make no mistake about it: Democrats and the radical Left will never stop pushing for more and extreme abortion-related policies as long as Roe is the law of the land,” Pence continued. “Democrat-run cities across America are now providing financial incentives for abortion, implementing paid leave. In Boston, for example, government employees can receive 12 weeks of paid leave for abortion, the same benefit for having a baby.”