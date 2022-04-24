Members of Congress Remember Late Sen. Orrin Hatch

Several Members of Congress and other lawmakers commemorated longtime Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch following the news of his passing on Saturday.

As Townhall covered, Hatch passed away on Saturday at age 88, according to a statement shared by the Hatch Foundation. He served as a United States Senator from Utah from 1977 to 2019, making him the longest-serving Republican senator in the country’s history.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican, shared a statement on Twitter where he said Hatch’s “brilliant mind, quick wit, and care for his nation, his state, and his colleagues turned pernicious problems into clear paths forward.”

“His example of dedicated, principled statesmanship and consistent collegiality is missed but will never be forgotten,” Lee added.

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a Republican, said he “immediately found [Hatch] to be one of the most kind, generous, and genuine people in Washington.”

“He would bend over backwards to help you, and he did that for me many times.”

Several lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) shared their condolences on Twitter.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and former colleague Orrin Hatch. Elaine’s and my prayers are with Orrin’s family and everyone who will miss this remarkable man. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/pFqllyKe1E — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 24, 2022

Chuck and I are saddened by his passing and join Americans in praying for the entire Hatch family. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 24, 2022

We're heartbroken to hear of the passing of Sen. Orrin Hatch. His legacy of public service truly made a difference in our state and nation.



Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/QvPpRFH7kT — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) April 24, 2022

Today we lost a jewel and true American statesman in former Senator Orrin Hatch. He was a great colleague & mentor—and left a truly remarkable legacy in the Senate. My heart is with Elaine & the family. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 24, 2022

Sad to learn of the passing of my friend Orrin Hatch /I worked closely w Senator Hatch for 40yrs on the judic cmte +20 yrs on Finance cmte we had a very good friendship he has contributed so much to public policy& for the ppl of Utah Barbara & I send our sympathies to his family — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 24, 2022

Karen and I send our deepest sympathies to Elaine and the entire Hatch family during this time and pray God's comfort over them. God Bless Orrin Hatch. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) April 24, 2022

Senator Hatch was kind to me and we worked together well. There were a lot of differences including party, height, age…you name it…but somehow we always looked for common ground. Prayers for his family today. ??



Former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch dies at 88 https://t.co/WkXEGlwk8V — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 24, 2022

Senator Orrin Hatch was deeply devoted to serving our country. He was intensely courteous, had a wonderful sense of humor, and welcomed me with kindness and generosity when I entered the Senate. My prayers are with his family and loved ones tonight. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) April 24, 2022

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Senator Orrin Hatch. He was a good man & a patriotic voice in the United States Senate that helped our country live up to the ideals set forth by our Founding Fathers. Cindy and I are praying for his family & friends in this difficult time. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) April 24, 2022

I'm deeply saddened by the passing of one of America's most dedicated public servants: Senator Orrin Hatch. He was a giant in the Senate, an invaluable voice for the conservative movement, and a champion for Utahns. I'm praying for his wife Elaine and the entire Hatch family. — Rep. Burgess Owens (@RepBurgessOwens) April 24, 2022

Saddened to hear of the passing of my former colleague Senator Orrin Hatch. He was a true gentleman and lawmaker who was respected by members of both parties. My prayers are with his wife Elaine and the entire Hatch family. — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) April 24, 2022

In a statement shared by his spokeswoman Liz Harrington, former President Donald Trump said Hatch “was as wise as he was kind, and as tough as he was smart.”

“His legacy will surely live on through the many lives he impacted.”