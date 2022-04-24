Orrin Hatch

Members of Congress Remember Late Sen. Orrin Hatch

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Apr 24, 2022 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Members of Congress Remember Late Sen. Orrin Hatch

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Several Members of Congress and other lawmakers commemorated longtime Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch following the news of his passing on Saturday.

As Townhall covered, Hatch passed away on Saturday at age 88, according to a statement shared by the Hatch Foundation. He served as a United States Senator from Utah from 1977 to 2019, making him the longest-serving Republican senator in the country’s history. 

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican, shared a statement on Twitter where he said Hatch’s “brilliant mind, quick wit, and care for his nation, his state, and his colleagues turned pernicious problems into clear paths forward.” 

“His example of dedicated, principled statesmanship and consistent collegiality is missed but will never be forgotten,” Lee added.

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a Republican, said he “immediately found [Hatch] to be one of the most kind, generous, and genuine people in Washington.”

“He would bend over backwards to help you, and he did that for me many times.”

Several lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) shared their condolences on Twitter.

In a statement shared by his spokeswoman Liz Harrington, former President Donald Trump said Hatch “was as wise as he was kind, and as tough as he was smart.”

“His legacy will surely live on through the many lives he impacted.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Federal Court Orders First ‘Gender-Affirming’ Surgery for Transgender Prisoner
Madeline Leesman
There Is a Logical Alternative to the Legal Circus That's Engulfed Marjorie Taylor Greene
Matt Vespa
Former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch Dead at 88
Rebecca Downs
Bill Gates Isn't Going to Like What Elon Musk Tweeted About Him
Spencer Brown
With California Looking to Legalize Infanticide, Pro-Lifers Are Resisting
Rebecca Downs
Jan. 6 Select Committee Appears to Be Engaging in Delay Tactics of Its Own
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular