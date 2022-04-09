Democratic D.C. Mayor Responds to Lawmakers Demanding Investigation Into Aborted Fetal Remains

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser responded to lawmakers this week who called for an investigation into the deaths of five aborted babies recovered from an apartment in Washington, D.C. In the letter, Bowser, a pro-abortion Democrat, accused the pro-life activist who kept the five aborted babies in her home of “tampering with fetal remains.”

To recap, Rebecca covered this week that remains of babies aborted late in pregnancy were found inside of pro-life activist Lauren Handy’s D.C. apartment late last month. She is the director of activism at Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU). Rebecca noted that Handy is a defendant in an separate incident in which she is accused of having "forcefully entered" an abortion facility, according to the Department of Justice.

Rebecca’s report explained that PAAU tweeted a press release stating that the aborted babies were privately arranged for the D.C. Police homicide unit to pick up for forensic examination.

“Their late gestational ages and their apparent sustained injured suggested possible violations of the federal Partial Birth Abortion Act and the Born Alive Infants Protection Act. These babies were given to police on the suspicion of these violations,” the press release said.

Shortly after the aborted children’s remains were given to police, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, a Republican, led lawmakers in a two-page letter to Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee demanding the unborn children “have their deaths investigated to ensure that no D.C. of federal laws were broken.” The letter gave alarming descriptions of the condition of the five unborn babies that were recovered from the apartment.

In Bowser’s response, obtained by The Daily Wire, she offered four sentences.

“Dear Ranking Member Lankford: In response to your letter of April 5, 2022, regarding the indictment of Lauren Handy of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising for extremist anti-abortion activity in the District of Columbia in 2020, and relatedly, her claim of responsibility for tampering with fetal remains as reported last week, we refer your questions to the United States Department of Justice. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is in consultation with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia on both matters. The above referenced indictment of Ms. Handy’s claim of responsibility for March 30, 2022, and MPD’s discoveries are, potentially, serious violations of federal law. The investigation is ongoing.”

This week, I covered how pro-life nonprofit Live Action reported that physician experts said the five unborn children “appear to have been viable human beings, raising questions about potential legal and serious ethical violations at the abortion clinic.”

The Washington, D.C. abortion clinic is reportedly run by late-term abortionist who told Live Action that he does not provide or avoids providing lifesaving care for infants born from botched abortion procedures.