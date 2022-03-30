Sportswear Manufacturer Releases Ads Celebrating Biological Males in Women’s Sports

The issue of biological males competing in women’s sports has been at the forefront in recent months. In some states, such as Arizona and Utah, state lawmakers have drafted legislation barring biological male athletes from competing in girls’ sports. However, one athletic clothing company doesn’t seem to be on board.

Athletic outfitter Adidas released advertisements recently celebrating biological males competing in women’s sports. The ads were released in the midst of the controversy surrounding Will “Lia” Thomas, a biological male who competes on the women’s swim team at University of Pennsylvania.

The first ad, titled “I’mpossible is Nothing,” runs about thirty seconds. It features model Ellie Goldstein, who has Down syndrome and is an advocate for those with disabilities. And, the ad features Brazilian volleyball player Tiffany Abreu, who is a biological male who now lives as a transgender woman.

“It’s impossible. To take hold of the world’s spotlight overnight. Create your own uniform. Be a cover model. A powerful athlete. Or compete as a trans woman. Impossible? No. I’m possible,” the narrator says.





A separate advertisement is narrated by Abreu in Portuguese.

“I play for Brazil and for all trans women,” Abreu said in the ad. “So when you cheer my name, we all win on and off the court. My story is not impossible because I’m possible.”





“Not only is she an unstoppable athlete, but she also uses her voice to encourage others to embrace their own identities,” Adidas’ caption on the video states.

In the ad, the “unstoppable” Abreu is seen spiking a volleyball and scoring against female athletes.

This month, Thomas competed in the NCAA women’s swimming championships and won the 500-yard freestyle race, as Rebecca covered. However, GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced shortly after that the state would recognize runner-up Emma Weyant, a Sarasota native, as the real winner.

“By allowing men to compete in women's sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud,” DeSantis wrote in a tweet with the announcement. “In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota's Emma Weyant as the best women's swimmer in the 500y freestyle.”