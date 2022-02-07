A Democratic State is Rolling Back Its Mask Mandate

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, issued an executive order last month shortly after taking office that gave parents the right to choose whether or not to mask their children when they attend school. Republican governors from other states have similar policies in place. Now, a Democratic governor has announced that his state will no longer enforce mask mandates in schools or indoor businesses.

Delaware Democratic Gov. John Carney announced Monday that the state will soon no longer require masks in schools or indoor public spaces. Carney shared the news via Twitter.

“We are lifting DE’s statewide mask mandate for indoor public settings at 8am on Friday, Feb. 11,” the governor said in the tweet. “The mask requirement in K-12 public & private schools and child care facilities expires at 11:59pm on Thursday, March 31.”

However, Carney stated that coronavirus is still circulating and that constituents should get vaccinated and boosted to stop the spread.

“I want to be clear about this point: COVID is still circulating in our communities,” he wrote in a tweet. “The virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations.”

Carney pushed vaccination for children, stating that it is “the best way to keep your child in school learning and prevent them from getting sick.”

As Leah covered, another Democratic lawmaker, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, plans to end the state’s school mask mandate in mid-March. A spokesperson for the Governor’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital that the mandate will officially be lifted on March 7. An official announcement is expected Monday.