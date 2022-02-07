covid-19
VIP

A Democratic State is Rolling Back Its Mask Mandate

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Feb 07, 2022 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
A Democratic State is Rolling Back Its Mask Mandate

Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, issued an executive order last month shortly after taking office that gave parents the right to choose whether or not to mask their children when they attend school. Republican governors from other states have similar policies in place.  Now, a Democratic governor has announced that his state will no longer enforce mask mandates in schools or indoor businesses.

Delaware Democratic Gov. John Carney announced Monday that the state will soon no longer require masks in schools or indoor public spaces. Carney shared the news via Twitter. 

“We are lifting DE’s statewide mask mandate for indoor public settings at 8am on Friday, Feb. 11,” the governor said in the tweet. “The mask requirement in K-12 public & private schools and child care facilities expires at 11:59pm on Thursday, March 31.”

However, Carney stated that coronavirus is still circulating and that constituents should get vaccinated and boosted to stop the spread.

“I want to be clear about this point: COVID is still circulating in our communities,” he wrote in a tweet. “The virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations.” 

Carney pushed vaccination for children, stating that it is “the best way to keep your child in school learning and prevent them from getting sick.”

As Leah covered, another Democratic lawmaker, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, plans to end the state’s school mask mandate in mid-March. A spokesperson for the Governor’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital that the mandate will officially be lifted on March 7. An official announcement is expected Monday.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Biden Grant Program to Fund Free Crack Pipes for 'Equity'
Spencer Brown
Why Gigi Sohn, Biden's Angel of Death for Conservative Media, Might Be In Trouble
Matt Vespa
Eyeroll: MSNBC Guest's Take on True Meaning Behind 'Make America Great Again' Will Make You Laugh
Matt Vespa
Psaki Doubles Down on Masking Kids
Katie Pavlich
Joe Rogan Just Got an Offer That May Have Him Thinking Twice About Spotify
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CDC Makes Major Admission About Rushed Vaccine Timeline and Heart Inflammation
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular