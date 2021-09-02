Nearly 160 Members of Congress Cosponsor Bill to Award Fallen Servicemembers Congressional Gold Medal

159 Members of Congress, from both sides of the political aisle, have cosponsored a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the fallen servicemembers who died in a suicide bombing attack during the evacuations in Afghanistan last week.

The bipartisan-sponsored bill, which was introduced by Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), would award the Congressional Gold Medal to all 13 service men and women who died on August 26 in the suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as they evacuated American citizens and Afghan allies from the Taliban-controlled country.

Today, I introduced bipartisan legislation, alongside 158 cosponsors, to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 servicemembers killed in #Afghanistan last week. These valiant men and women will never be forgotten. https://t.co/voOU2yZuko — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) August 31, 2021

“These heroic men and women are gone far too soon, and we must honor them for their bravery in helping U.S. citizens and Afghan allies safely evacuate Afghanistan,” McClain said in a press release. “My heart aches for the families and loved ones of our servicemembers. We will always remember their service and pay tribute to their sacrifice.”

The 13 service members, 11 Marines, one Army soldier, and one Navy sailor, who would receive the Congressional Gold Medal are Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman Maxton Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

Other cosponsors of the bill shared statements on their involvement. In the press release, Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton (MA) said “[t]hese servicemembers risked their lives to uphold America’s highest values. They are heroes, and their legacy will be the thousands of Afghans who are alive today because these brave men and women put their lives on the line to give them a ticket to freedom. We must never forget.”

Several other cosponsors of the bill shared their involvement on Twitter.

Proud to join @RepLisaMcClain in introducing legislation to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. servicemembers who lost their lives in Afghanistan last week. Their selflessness and heroism shall not be forgotten. https://t.co/t9i2GZ04rO — David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer) September 1, 2021

I'm honored to join @RepLisaMcClain's bipartisan legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 service members who sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan. They deserve our respect and our recognition. https://t.co/tIqX6LnLJM — Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) September 1, 2021

13 U.S. servicemembers, including Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss from Tennessee, gave their lives last week while helping Americans and our Afghan allies. I co-sponsored this bill because we must never forget their bravery and sacrifice. I am praying for both them and their families. https://t.co/cLCUNik4pl — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) September 1, 2021

YESTERDAY, I joined 158 of my colleagues to support @LisaMcClains bill to award the 13 soldiers killed in #Kabul w/ the Congressional Gold Medal.



We owe our deepest debt of gratitude to them & now their exemplary service will be recognized w/ the highest congressional honor. https://t.co/p5nXmWnUL2 — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) September 1, 2021

The men and women who bravely sacrificed their lives on August 26 leave a legacy of heroism. They answered the call to defend freedom in the face of true evil.



It is an honor to co-sponsor this legislation to posthumously present these 13 heroes with the Congressional Gold Medal https://t.co/CswWSPYRlK — Rep. Bruce Westerman (@RepWesterman) September 1, 2021

As an Iraq War veteran, I am proud to join with @RepLisaMcClain to call on Congress to honor the 13 servicemembers who tragically lost their lives in Afghanistan last week.



These brave servicemembers put themselves in danger to help American citizens & our allies safely evacuate https://t.co/bvvxqgM023 — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) August 31, 2021

These 13 fallen servicemembers demonstrated profound bravery and an unwavering commitment to our nation. I am proud to cosponsor this legislation to honor their ultimate sacrifice to our country. #utpol https://t.co/DfjWb5VC4T — Rep. Blake Moore (@RepBlakeMoore) August 31, 2021

These 13 American heroes represented the very best of us and gave their lives working to bring their fellow Americans home.



I am honored to cosponsor @RepLisaMcClain's bill to pay tribute to their service and sacrifice. #GoneButNotForgotten ???? https://t.co/uiKESaajwn — Rep. Andrew Garbarino (@RepGarbarino) August 31, 2021

Honored to cosponsor @RepLisaMcClain’s bill to recognize the sacrifices of the brave US service members who gave their lives in #Afghanistan last week. Their courage will be remembered. https://t.co/pGokzQzbmp — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) August 31, 2021

The freedoms we cherish are paid for with the service and sacrifice of our nation's armed forces.



The 13 service members lost in Afghanistan last week are, and always will be, American heroes. I am proud to join my colleagues to award them the Congressional Gold Medal. https://t.co/yfV7SqNG6i — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) August 31, 2021

I am co-sponsoring legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 American service members who were killed in the Kabul terrorist attacks. My heart goes out to their family and loved ones. God bless them all. pic.twitter.com/CFOkz1a1TF — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 2, 2021

“The American service members went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan,” the bill reads. “The American service members exemplified extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants. The American service members dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honor.”