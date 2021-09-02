Congress

Nearly 160 Members of Congress Cosponsor Bill to Award Fallen Servicemembers Congressional Gold Medal

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Sep 02, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via AP

159 Members of Congress, from both sides of the political aisle, have cosponsored a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the fallen servicemembers who died in a suicide bombing attack during the evacuations in Afghanistan last week.

The bipartisan-sponsored bill, which was introduced by Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), would award the Congressional Gold Medal to all 13 service men and women who died on August 26 in the suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as they evacuated American citizens and Afghan allies from the Taliban-controlled country. 

“These heroic men and women are gone far too soon, and we must honor them for their bravery in helping U.S. citizens and Afghan allies safely evacuate Afghanistan,” McClain said in a press release. “My heart aches for the families and loved ones of our servicemembers. We will always remember their service and pay tribute to their sacrifice.”

The 13 service members, 11 Marines, one Army soldier, and one Navy sailor, who would receive the Congressional Gold Medal are Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman Maxton Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. 

Other cosponsors of the bill shared statements on their involvement. In the press release, Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton (MA) said “[t]hese servicemembers risked their lives to uphold America’s highest values. They are heroes, and their legacy will be the thousands of Afghans who are alive today because these brave men and women put their lives on the line to give them a ticket to freedom. We must never forget.”

Several other cosponsors of the bill shared their involvement on Twitter.

“The American service members went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan,” the bill reads. “The American service members exemplified extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants. The American service members dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honor.”

Most Popular