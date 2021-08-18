Biden on August 31 Deadline: U.S. Troops Will Stay Until All Americans Are Out of Afghanistan

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, President Biden announced that the United States military mission in Afghanistan may overstay the August 31 deadline to withdraw all Americans from the Taliban-ruled country.

In a clip from the upcoming exclusive interview, Stephanopoulos pressed Biden repeatedly on whether troops would stay in Afghanistan longer than August 31.

"All troops are supposed to be out by August 31. Even if Americans and our Afghan allies are still trying to get out, they're gonna leave?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"We're going to do everything in our power to get all Americans out and our allies out," Biden answered.

"Does that mean troops will stay beyond August 31 if necessary?" Stephanopoulos responded.

Biden explained that it depends on "where we are" and whether they can "ramp up" the numbers of people being evacuated from Afghanistan to five to seven thousand a day. "If that's the case, they'll all be out," Biden said.

"Cause we've got like 10 to 15,000 Americans in the country right now, right? And are you committed to making sure that the troops stay until every American who wants to be out is out?" Stephanopoulos asked the president.

Biden and Stephanopoulos went back and forth regarding numbers, Stephanopoulos citing 80 thousand people are Afghan allies. Biden said that number is too high, saying it's between 50 to 60 thousand, including their families.

"So Americans should understand that troops might have to be there beyond August 31?" Stephanopoulos pressed.

"No. Americans should understand that we are going to try to get it done before August 31."

"But if we don't, the troops will stay?" Stephanopoulos asked.

At that point, Biden said they would determine who is still left in Afghanistan who needs to get out.

"And?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"If there's American citizens left, we're going to stay until we get them all out," Biden answered.

Watch the clip below: