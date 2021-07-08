RNC

RNC Sees Grassroots Momentum Ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2021 12:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Over Independence Day Weekend, the Republican National Committee (RNC) hosted its kickoff National Weekend of Action (NWOA) ahead of the 2022 election cycle to provide grassroots training and voter registration initiatives in battleground states across the nation. 

From July 2 through July 4, the RNC’s Republican Leadership Initiative (RLI) training zeroed in on activating volunteers to execute grassroots voter registration ahead of the midterm elections next year. Other components of the RLI included fostering a network of dedicated staff and volunteers to spread the GOP message in communities across the country. 

“With over 100 staffers already on the ground, we’re thrilled to host the RNC’s first National Weekend of Action of the cycle to activate our volunteers and execute grassroots voter registration,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

Several RNC field directors and chairpersons shared snapshots of the exciting weekend on Twitter.

This NWOA is the first of the 2022 election cycle, debuting right on the heels of the RNC’s intensified Strategic Initiatives effort, a multi-million dollar commitment to continue the organization’s efforts in minority communities in key states nationwide. This permanent, data-driven ground game initiative will implement over 100 staffers within community centers to promote minority engagement efforts. The RNC’s first regional engagement center, the Asian Pacific American Community Center, located in Orange County, California, was opened last month. 

“Just six months into the cycle, the RNC is already leaps and bounds ahead of the Democrats, with a multi-million dollar investment into our data-driven ground game operation,” McDaniel said. “It’s just the beginning – we look forward to taking back the House and Senate in 2022!”

