RNC Sees Grassroots Momentum Ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections

Over Independence Day Weekend, the Republican National Committee (RNC) hosted its kickoff National Weekend of Action (NWOA) ahead of the 2022 election cycle to provide grassroots training and voter registration initiatives in battleground states across the nation.

From July 2 through July 4, the RNC’s Republican Leadership Initiative (RLI) training zeroed in on activating volunteers to execute grassroots voter registration ahead of the midterm elections next year. Other components of the RLI included fostering a network of dedicated staff and volunteers to spread the GOP message in communities across the country.

“With over 100 staffers already on the ground, we’re thrilled to host the RNC’s first National Weekend of Action of the cycle to activate our volunteers and execute grassroots voter registration,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

Several RNC field directors and chairpersons shared snapshots of the exciting weekend on Twitter.

Wow! Full house tonight in Dallas for our voter registration training! Republicans across the country are energized and ready to win back Congress in #2022. #LeadRight pic.twitter.com/HM3xfkNEFm — Tommy Hicks (@TommyHicksGOP) July 2, 2021

Patriots in Orange County spent their weekend registering VOTERS during National Weekend of Action. Make sure you and your family are registered to vote this 4th of July! To register visit the link below!! #LeadRight https://t.co/hCGifZ1WoS pic.twitter.com/nCR99ba3kN — Bryan Anguiano (@polisci_bryan) July 5, 2021

It’s never too early to get registered to vote or update your registration! Visit https://t.co/Kk1EXLWgz3 or your local auditor’s office!#IA01 #IApolitics #LeadRight pic.twitter.com/Tm9W6i2qWY — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) July 3, 2021

Happy 4th of July, Nevada! ????



We’re at the Independence Day Celebration at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas registering voters on this National Weekend of Action!



If you’re here, come by and see us! #LeadRight ???? pic.twitter.com/Bdi52FkuWg — Joe Weaver (@j_weavernv) July 5, 2021

Proud of our @ohiogop @GOP Victory Team, led by @JayBergles! It’s so awesome to see our Grassroots Team growing by the day. #LeadRight https://t.co/EYmFQtbH3f — Brittney Robinson (@BLeighRobinson) June 30, 2021

This NWOA is the first of the 2022 election cycle, debuting right on the heels of the RNC’s intensified Strategic Initiatives effort, a multi-million dollar commitment to continue the organization’s efforts in minority communities in key states nationwide. This permanent, data-driven ground game initiative will implement over 100 staffers within community centers to promote minority engagement efforts. The RNC’s first regional engagement center, the Asian Pacific American Community Center, located in Orange County, California, was opened last month.

“Just six months into the cycle, the RNC is already leaps and bounds ahead of the Democrats, with a multi-million dollar investment into our data-driven ground game operation,” McDaniel said. “It’s just the beginning – we look forward to taking back the House and Senate in 2022!”