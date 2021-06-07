Twitter Calls Open Internet an ‘Essential Human Right,’ Still has Trump Banned from Platform

As Twitter is suspended indefinitely in Nigeria, Twitter Public Policy’s official account said they are “deeply concerned” about the situation, calling open internet access an “essential human right in modern society,” despite having Donald Trump banned from the platform.

On Saturday, the Nigerian government officially banned the use of the social media platform after Twitter deleted a tweet by the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Citizens of Nigeria who try to bypass the ban will be arrested.

“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence,” the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria account says.

In response to the situation, Twitter’s Public Policy account released the following:

We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society.



We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) June 5, 2021

This statement comes months after Trump was permanently banned from Twitter following the events of January 6th at the U.S. Capitol. He has been unable to access the platform since January 8.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter stated on their official blog following Trump's suspension.

As a result, several public figures took to Twitter to call them out on their hypocrisy.

You banned a former President while allowing terrorists to tweet. No one believes you. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 6, 2021

Access to the free & #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society... unless you’re Donald Trump. Or reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Or discussing the biology of gender. Or the murderous dictator of Iran. Or a Chinese Communist Party peon lying about COVID. ??????? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 5, 2021

I am deeply concerned by the suspending of President Donald Trump on Twitter. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society, even if you disagree with their politics. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 5, 2021

Isn't exactly what you did to President Trump? What about his "essential human right"? Twitter is Garbage™. The sooner it is turned into a public utility, or shut down altogether, the better. — Roger Kimball (@rogerkimball) June 6, 2021

While Nigeria is the most recent country to ban Twitter, it isn't the first. Nigeria joins the likes of North Korea, China, and Iran, all of which have outlawed the social media platform.