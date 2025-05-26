The Subject of Potential New Biden Book Is Really Going to Irk the Left

In a discussion on MSNBC about President Biden’s recently announced cancer diagnosis, Axios’ Alex Thompson was asked whether he came across any news about the former president’s health during his reporting for “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” which he co-authored with Jake Tapper.

While Thompson said there’s nothing about Biden’s cancer in the book, he revealed they are going to take a close look at the recent news for a “potential paperback” in the future.

"We don’t have any reporting about it in the book, but you better believe we’re going to continue pursuing this for a potential paperback," he said. "I will say that the severity of the diagnosis has honestly led to skepticism among many longtime Biden aides as well. I would also say that, you know, most medical experts believe that he had significant cancer while he was president, given the severity of the diagnosis now. So the real question is, did he have cancer and his doctors missed it, or did he have cancer and they didn’t disclose it? And that’s sort of the question that I’m continuing to pursue."

Tapper and Thompson have already been criticized as "morally reprehensible vultures" for continuing with their book launch and pressing the issue of Biden's cognitive decline in the wake of the former president's cancer diagnosis announcement.

Many on the left and right have questioned the statement from Biden's office about his cancer.

“This story doesn’t make any sense,” renowned urologist Dr. David Samadi recently told Megyn Kelly. “This has been cooking for many years, and someone like him, he's had at least 30 to 40 years of PSA history.”