Let's Go Line-by-Line on How Screwed the Dems Are Right Now
The One Passage From This NYT Piece That Should Send a Chill Down...
Why This Episode of Piers Morgan's Show Last Week Was Beyond Shocking
VIP
Rogue Judges Are Trying to Pull a J6 on the Trump Administration
Colorado to Take Down 'Distorted' Trump Portrait in State Capitol
Neil Gorsuch's Former Law Clerk Cooks Judge Who's Screwing Around With Trump's Deportation...
VIP
Atlantic Journalist Claims Trump Administration Officials Accidentally Included Him in Pri...
Hunting Is Conservation: I Cuddled Bears Cubs Thanks to Pittman-Robertson Act
Rollins Points Out When the Media Suddenly Started Caring About High Egg Prices
How Far Will the Left Go?
So Who Are the Nazis?
Trump Claps Back at Greenland PM for Calling U.S. Delegation ‘Aggressive’
America’s Panama Canal Play Hampers China’s Regional Ambitions
Hamas’s Next 'Hell to Pay' Choices
Tipsheet

Hochul's Position on State Cooperation With ICE Shows 'Democrats Have Learned Nothing'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 25, 2025 8:35 AM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to continue fighting against President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, saying the state would not cooperate with federal efforts to enforce immigration law, even if “renegade counties” are.

Advertisement

"We’re not going to allow this mass deportation," Hochul said Sunday on the David Pakman Show. "So our state policy, our state law, does not allow for our state police to be involved in those situations. Now, what we have are some renegade counties in New York because individual counties can sign a pact with ICE, and we have a lot of them, some on Long Island, some in upstate New York, where there’s different political views. They are cooperating with their local police departments, but what I control is the state police, and they will not cooperate in that.”

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Nassau County Police Department all signed agreements in the last three weeks to help ICE, according to federal agency records.

Previously, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office was the only law enforcement agency in New York with an official agreement to collaborate with the federal agency on immigration enforcement activities.

Law enforcement agencies in Broome and Nassau counties are part of a surge in departments signing up for official partnerships with ICE since Trump took office in January. More than 200 agencies approved memorandums to cooperate since Trump’s inauguration, increasing the number of participating departments to 360 as of Monday, according to ICE. (Times Union)

Recommended

Neil Gorsuch's Former Law Clerk Cooks Judge Who's Screwing Around With Trump's Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Tags: KATHY HOCHUL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Neil Gorsuch's Former Law Clerk Cooks Judge Who's Screwing Around With Trump's Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
The One Passage From This NYT Piece That Should Send a Chill Down the Spines of Dems Matt Vespa
Let's Go Line-by-Line on How Screwed the Dems Are Right Now Matt Vespa
Yeah, About That Innocent Soccer Player Who Supposedly Isn't a Tren de Aragua Member... Matt Vespa
Why This Episode of Piers Morgan's Show Last Week Was Beyond Shocking Matt Vespa
Rollins Points Out When the Media Suddenly Started Caring About High Egg Prices Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Neil Gorsuch's Former Law Clerk Cooks Judge Who's Screwing Around With Trump's Deportation Flights Matt Vespa
Advertisement