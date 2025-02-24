There Was Something Different About Macron's Arrival to the White House
Here's What Bongino Has to Say About His New Job at the FBI
VIP
Great Vibes at CPAC 2025
MSNBC Legal Analyst Blows Apart Narrative That Trump Is 'Losing' Legal Battles
Ilhan Omar Did Not Just Say That About Americans
Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon...
The Associated Press' Headline Over the Murder of the Israeli Hostages Is Beyond...
Jane Fonda Shows She Doesn't Know What 'Woke' Means
Musk Issues Warning After Some Agencies Push Back on 'HR' Email
VIP
Carville's Prediction About the Trump Admin Shows the 'Liberal Propaganda Machine Is Worki...
Democratic Rep. Endorses Cuomo for Mayor, Speaks to Possibility of Gubernatorial Run
Here’s How Much Gavin Newsom Requested in Wildfire Relief Funds
You Won't Believe Who Chicago Authorities Just Set Free
DOGE Requires Rethinking, Reform and New Initiatives Before US Debt Market Collapses
Tipsheet

CBP Taking Over USAID Office Space in DC

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 24, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has taken over office space at the Ronald Reagan building in Washington, D.C. that previously served as USAID headquarters. 

“CBP has signed a license agreement to occupy approximately 390,000 usable square feet in the USAID tower,” a CBP spokesman told Politico.

Advertisement

According to the outlet, CBP headquarters are already in the Reagan building, but in a different wing.

The news came after a federal judge declined to keep a temporary block barring President Trump from removing all but a small group of USAID employees. 

A federal judge on Friday declined to block the Trump administration from putting thousands of employees with U.S. Agency for International Development on administrative leave and recalling others from overseas, clearing the way for President Trump to resume his efforts to overhaul the agency as part of his plans to slash the size of the federal government.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, appointed by Mr. Trump, denied a request for a preliminary injunction sought by two labor unions that represent members of the Foreign Service and civilian employees. Nichols had issued a temporary order earlier this month that prevented the administration from placing thousands of USAID employees on administrative leave and evacuating workers from overseas posts, and ordered the Trump administration to reinstate USAID workers who had already been placed on leave.

But in turning down the request for the preliminary injunction, Nichols now allows the Trump administration to resume those efforts. (CBS)

Recommended

There Was Something Different About Macron's Arrival to the White House Katie Pavlich
Advertisement


Tags: CBP USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was Something Different About Macron's Arrival to the White House Katie Pavlich
You Won't Believe Who Chicago Authorities Just Set Free Guy Benson
MSNBC Legal Analyst Blows Apart Narrative That Trump Is 'Losing' Legal Battles Matt Vespa
Here's What Bongino Has to Say About His New Job at the FBI Katie Pavlich
Ilhan Omar Did Not Just Say That About Americans Matt Vespa
Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon This Nonsense Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There Was Something Different About Macron's Arrival to the White House Katie Pavlich
Advertisement