CBP Taking Over USAID Office Space in DC

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has taken over office space at the Ronald Reagan building in Washington, D.C. that previously served as USAID headquarters.

“CBP has signed a license agreement to occupy approximately 390,000 usable square feet in the USAID tower,” a CBP spokesman told Politico.

Advertisement

According to the outlet, CBP headquarters are already in the Reagan building, but in a different wing.

The news came after a federal judge declined to keep a temporary block barring President Trump from removing all but a small group of USAID employees.

A federal judge on Friday declined to block the Trump administration from putting thousands of employees with U.S. Agency for International Development on administrative leave and recalling others from overseas, clearing the way for President Trump to resume his efforts to overhaul the agency as part of his plans to slash the size of the federal government. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, appointed by Mr. Trump, denied a request for a preliminary injunction sought by two labor unions that represent members of the Foreign Service and civilian employees. Nichols had issued a temporary order earlier this month that prevented the administration from placing thousands of USAID employees on administrative leave and evacuating workers from overseas posts, and ordered the Trump administration to reinstate USAID workers who had already been placed on leave. But in turning down the request for the preliminary injunction, Nichols now allows the Trump administration to resume those efforts. (CBS)





🚨USAID signage removed from headquarters amid agency dismantling. America first in full display! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/epOCdrQLea — 💋🇺🇸 Tallulah (@MtnMama406) February 8, 2025