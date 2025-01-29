CNN Might Be Slapped By Another Lawsuit Soon...From Elon Musk
Tom Homan Had the Perfect Response to This MSNBC Host's Meltdown Over ICE...
Of Course, The View's Sunny Hostin Said This About Illegal Aliens
Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers
VIP
Hollywood Wants to Die on DEI Hill
The Chainsaw President!
It's No Surprise Who CA Dems Want to Be Liable for 'Major Climate...
Kamala Harris' Husband Lands a New Gig
VIP
There's a Big Clue About Who Was Likely Involved in 'Deferred Resignation' Offer...
CNN Anchor Can't Handle the Truth of Trump's New Polling High
Know Your Enemy
How Republicans Just Teamed Up to Defeat a 'Malicious Compliance' Stunt on DEI
R.I.P. UNRWA
California Up in Smoke, Thanks to Liberals
Tipsheet

This Biden Cabinet Member Is Making Her Next Political Move

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 29, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Juan Labreche, File

Fresh out of her role as Interior Secretary in the Biden administration, Deb Haaland is making her next political move: she is running for governor of New Mexico. 

Advertisement

Axios, which first reported the news, said an official announcement will be made in the coming weeks. 

She is the first to begin assembling her machine for what will be a lengthy campaign — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham terms out of office at the end of 2026. Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich ruled himself out of the governor’s race last week, and no Republican candidates have initiated a run.

Scott Forrester confirmed his hiring as campaign manager on Monday. While a team of veteran political strategists and others is being assembled, formal paperwork still has to be filed with the secretary of state.

The governor’s office in New Mexico has flipped between Democratic and Republican control since the 1980s. President Donald Trump has gained popularity in New Mexico while still losing three elections in the heavily Hispanic and Native American border state.

But Democrats have consolidated control over every elected statewide office and all congressional and U.S. Senate seats, and now have broad majorities in the state House and Senate.

Winning the top state office would put Haaland — a former congresswoman, state party chairwoman and backroads political canvasser for President Barack Obama — at the helm of a state enjoying a financial windfall from the nation’s fastest growing zone for oil production, the Permian Basin that overlaps portions of New Mexico and western Texas. (AP)

Recommended

Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Deb Haaland is of and for New Mexico,” a Haaland spokesperson told The Hill. “She’s a proven leader; she’s created New Mexico jobs, brings people together, and is getting ready to run to be New Mexico’s next governor.” 

Tags: NEW MEXICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Had the Perfect Response to This MSNBC Host's Meltdown Over ICE Raids Matt Vespa
CNN Might Be Slapped By Another Lawsuit Soon...From Elon Musk Matt Vespa
Why Karoline Leavitt's First White House Press Briefing Was Pure Gold Matt Vespa
How Republicans Just Teamed Up to Defeat a 'Malicious Compliance' Stunt on DEI Guy Benson
It Was a Brutal Day for Mark Milley Who Lost More Than His Portrait at the Pentagon Today Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers Matt Vespa
Advertisement