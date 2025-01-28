Infamous Tren de Aragua Member Involved in Terrorizing Aurora Residents Busted in NYC

Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, the Tren de Aragua member who led the viral apartment takeover in Aurora, Colorado, last year, has been arrested.

Homeland Security Investigations officers arrested the violent gang member across from an elementary school in The Bronx on Tuesday in a pre-dawn raid, the New York Post reports.

Remember this viral video of vicious Tren de Aragua gang members taking over apartments in Aurora, Colorado?



Earlier this morning, federal agents arrested the ringleader of the gang in New York City.



Promises made. Promises kept. pic.twitter.com/Z6Pq3SJwMu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 28, 2025

The gangbanger, who sources described as a leader of the vicious Venezuelan gang in Aurora, had a warrant out on him for a slew of charges — including kidnapping, burglary and menacing – in Colorado. Pacheco was allegedly among the heavily armed suspects who were caught on surveillance video forcing their way into an apartment in Aurora, just outside Denver, in August. The terrifying footage quickly thrust the suburb into the national spotlight as it showed that the area had become a hotbed of Tren de Aragua activity, with gang members taking over multiple apartment complexes in the city of 400,000. It wasn’t immediately clear when Pacheco came to the Big Apple. (New York Post)

On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared photos from an enforcement operation in NYC, though it's not clear whether she was referring to Pacheco in one image of a man she describes as a "criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges.”

Just now.



Enforcement operation in NYC. Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody - thanks to @ICE.



Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets. pic.twitter.com/fRpJBdmqSl — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 28, 2025

We are doing this right - doing exactly what President @realDonaldTrump promised the American people - making our streets safe.



Live this AM from NYC. I’m on it. pic.twitter.com/YrDqWupsPJ — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 28, 2025



