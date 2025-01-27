JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Question By CBS News' Margaret...
Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This...
This Is Exactly How I Want These DOJ Prosecutors to Feel After Trump's...
Week One Into Trump's Second Presidency Showed the Media Couldn't Let January 6...
White People, You are Responsible for High Egg Prices
Feds Round Up Dozens of Tren de Aragua Members in Colorado Raid
Trump to Sign Executive Order Reinstating Service Members Kicked Out of Military Over...
VIP
Politicians Say It Was a 'Disgusting Miscarriage of Justice' for Biden to Grant...
Charlie Kirk: Vivek Ramaswamy For Governor of Ohio
This Teacher Says He's OK with ICE Raiding His School
'A Disruptor': JD Vance Weighs In on Pete Hegseth's Confirmation
Are EU Appeasers Trying to Hinder Trump on Iran?
Monsters Everywhere
Catholic Bishops Came Out Against Trump's Illegal Immigration Policies. Here's How JD Vanc...
Tipsheet

Presidential Approval Poll Has an Interesting Finding When It Comes to Race

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 27, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

A new survey conducted in the first few days of President Trump’s second term shows voters are split on the job he’s doing so far, but he did get some surprising marks among one demographic. 

Advertisement

More black voters approve of Trump’s job performance than white voters, 69 percent to 50 percent, according to the crosstabs in the AtlasIntel poll. This compares to 31 percent of black voters who disapprove of Trump’s job performance and 49 percent of white voters who say the same.

While Black voters still very much align in favor of the Democrats, the 2024 election saw a sizeable shift toward the Republicans among Black Americans, with the Democrats winning about 80 percent of the Black vote, down from 90 percent in 2020, according to the Associated Press.

In total, Trump won 20 percent of the Black vote, compared to 13 percent in 2020 and 8 percent in 2016, the highest level of support by Black voters for any Republican since George W. Bush in 2000.

Trump also saw significant support from Black voters in the swing states. One exit poll from Wisconsin published by NBC showed Trump improved his vote share among Black voters by 13 percent since 2020, and in North Carolina, he saw a 5-point increase. (Newsweek)

Recommended

Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This ABC News Host Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The poll also asked about whether voters are in favor of a number of Trump’s policy proposals, with the president earning support by double digits for the “mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.”  Americans also approve of his efforts to roll back protections for gender transition procedures, removing clean energy subsidies and increasing U.S. fossil fuel production, using tariffs as a negotiating tactic against certain countries, and reinstating Schedule F, allowing the president to hire and fire civil service workers as his discretion.

The survey of 1,882 people was conducted between January 21 and 23 and had a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.

Tags: POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This ABC News Host Matt Vespa
Trump’s Shock and Awe Campaign Is Our Conservative Dream Come True Kurt Schlichter
JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Question By CBS News' Margaret Brennan Matt Vespa
An American Black Man's Interpretation of the 14th Amendment Allen West
This Is Exactly How I Want These DOJ Prosecutors to Feel After Trump's Pardons Matt Vespa
Catholic Bishops Came Out Against Trump's Illegal Immigration Policies. Here's How JD Vance Responded. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This ABC News Host Matt Vespa
Advertisement