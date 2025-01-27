Presidential Approval Poll Has an Interesting Finding When It Comes to Race

A new survey conducted in the first few days of President Trump’s second term shows voters are split on the job he’s doing so far, but he did get some surprising marks among one demographic.

More black voters approve of Trump’s job performance than white voters, 69 percent to 50 percent, according to the crosstabs in the AtlasIntel poll. This compares to 31 percent of black voters who disapprove of Trump’s job performance and 49 percent of white voters who say the same.

While Black voters still very much align in favor of the Democrats, the 2024 election saw a sizeable shift toward the Republicans among Black Americans, with the Democrats winning about 80 percent of the Black vote, down from 90 percent in 2020, according to the Associated Press. In total, Trump won 20 percent of the Black vote, compared to 13 percent in 2020 and 8 percent in 2016, the highest level of support by Black voters for any Republican since George W. Bush in 2000. Trump also saw significant support from Black voters in the swing states. One exit poll from Wisconsin published by NBC showed Trump improved his vote share among Black voters by 13 percent since 2020, and in North Carolina, he saw a 5-point increase. (Newsweek)

The poll also asked about whether voters are in favor of a number of Trump’s policy proposals, with the president earning support by double digits for the “mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.” Americans also approve of his efforts to roll back protections for gender transition procedures, removing clean energy subsidies and increasing U.S. fossil fuel production, using tariffs as a negotiating tactic against certain countries, and reinstating Schedule F, allowing the president to hire and fire civil service workers as his discretion.

The survey of 1,882 people was conducted between January 21 and 23 and had a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.