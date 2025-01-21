ESPN Airs Halftime Address From Trump During College Football National Championship

ESPN viewers heard a taped message from President Trump on Monday during the national championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Trump has previously attended national championship games as president in 2018 and 2020, but Inauguration Day’s schedule of events meant he couldn’t be there in person. That didn’t stop him from sharing a message with fans and players.

"Hello to my great, fellow Americans. This has been a historic and exciting day for our country. In recent years, our people have suffered greatly, but starting now, we’re going to bring America back and make it safer, richer and prouder than ever before," Trump said.

"We’ll have a nation filled with compassion, strength and exceptionalism,” he continued. “Through our power and might, we will stop wars, and we will bring our world to peace. We will be respected again, and we will be admitted again — admired like we haven’t been in many, many years. We’ll put America first, and by doing so, we’re gonna make America great again."

He added: "To all of the players and fans watching tonight, I know it’s been a long and difficult journey. It’s been a long season, but you have two tremendous teams, and get to the game and go out and fight hard and fight fair and let the better team win. And I’m going to enjoy watching it. Thank you, and good night."

WATCH: President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to the nation during halftime of the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game pic.twitter.com/TcJLYiOewa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 21, 2025

"With Donald Trump’s Inauguration occurring on the day of the CFP National Championship, it makes sense to include a message from the President, a practice that occurs regularly during major sporting events – including earlier this month from President Biden before the Sugar Bowl," an ESPN spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports.