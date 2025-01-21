John Thune Has a Message for Democrats Upset at J6 Pardons
IDF Chief and Head of Southern Command Resign Over Oct. 7 Failures

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 21, 2025 12:30 PM
Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Israel’s top military chief Herzi Halevi announced his resignation on Tuesday in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, citing his role in the failures of the Israel Defense Forces on Oct. 7, 2023, and amid a ceasefire deal with Hamas. 

"I informed the Minister of Defense today that by virtue of my recognition of my responsibility for the IDF's failure on October 7th, and at a time when the IDF has significant achievements and is in the process of implementing the agreement to release our hostages, I have requested to leave my role on March 6th, 2025," Halevi said in a statement shared by the IDF.

"Until then, I will complete the IDF’s inquiries into the events of October 7th and strengthen the IDF's readiness for security challenges."

“On the morning of October 7, under my command, the IDF failed in its mission to protect Israel’s citizens. My responsibility for this terrible failure remains with me every day, every hour, and will remain with me for the rest of my life," Halevi said to Katz in the letter.

“The IDF was able to rise from an extremely difficult starting point and wage an intense campaign for over a year and three months across seven different fronts. The military achievements of the IDF have altered the Middle East,” he added. “These achievements, first and foremost, belong to the IDF’s commanders and soldiers — my subordinates.”

Halevi said he made the decision "long ago" and now that the IDF has the "upper hand in all theaters of combat and with another hostage return agreement underway, the time has come."

Shortly after Halevi's announcement, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, the head of the IDF Southern Command, also submitted his resignation, though no departure date was given.

“On October 7, I failed in my duty to protect the Western Negev and its beloved, heroic residents. This failure is seared within me for life,” Finkelman said.

“I had the privilege of commanding, in this war, extraordinary commanders, warriors, and soldiers — the victory generation. Their fighting will be recorded as chapters of heroism and excellence in the history of the IDF and the State of Israel,” he added. “Commander, I thank you for your true partnership in times of ultimate trial, and for your steadfast and principled leadership. I will continue my mission for as long as I am needed."

