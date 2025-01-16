'Millions of Dollars' Worth of Hunter Biden's Art Reportedly Destroyed in LA Fires

“Millions of dollars” worth of Hunter Biden’s artwork has reportedly gone up in flames in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Nearly 200 pieces that had been in storage in the Pacific Palisades near the home of Biden attorney Kevin Morris were destroyed, according to the New York Post.

Morris, who loaned the first son nearly $5 million to help pay a tax bill and has been financing a documentary on him, lives in a sprawling five-bedroom, six-bathroom home which is among the few houses still intact in the posh neighborhood, The Post can confirm. Morris could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Last week, as the fires began to rage, President Biden said his son’s home in nearby Malibu may still be intact. “Today, it appears that it’s still standing. They’re not sure.” A lawyer for Hunter Biden, who is a self-taught artist who turned to painting while in recovery from drug addiction, did not immediately return a request for comment. (New York Post)

Hunter Biden's art was a focus of congressional investigations due to the ethics concerns it raised and whether it was used as a way to peddle influence and access to his father.

"The vast majority of Hunter Biden’s art has been purchased by Democrat donors, one of whom was appointed by President Biden to a prestigious commission after she purchased Hunter Biden’s art for tens of thousands of dollars shortly after Joe Biden’s inauguration," House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer said last year.

Comer was referencing Democrat donor Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, who bought at least one Hunter Biden piece and was later appointed by the president to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

"The White House has a lot of explaining to do about misleading the American people,” Comer added.