Here's What Dem Rep Said to Mace That Set Her Off

Reps. Nancy Mace and Jasmine Crockett got into a heated exchange Tuesday after the Texas Democrat called her Republican colleague “child” during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

The fireworks began after Crockett went after the South Carolina Republican for her efforts to ban biological men from using female facilities on Capitol grounds, claiming she was doing so to bring in campaign money.

“I can see that somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now,” Crockett said. “So she’s gonna keep saying trans, trans, trans, so that people will feel threatened.”

“And child, listen,” she continued.

But Mace interrupted—“I am no child! Do not call me a child!” the South Carolina Republican fired back. “I am no child. Don’t even start. I am a grown woman. I am 47 years old.”

As House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) attempted to restore order, Mace offered to “take it outside.”

“You will not do that. I am not a child. If you want to take it outside, we can do that,” the Mace yelled.

How did Jasmine Crockett get elected to congress?



Here she is, yelling at Nancy Mace like they’re at a Waffle House at 3 am…



“Somebody’s campaign coffers are struggling right now so she’s going to keep saying trans trans trans… Chile listen”



pic.twitter.com/AZgxXK0rwp — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 14, 2025

Democrat Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Florida sought to strike Mace's remark from the record, but Comer pushed back, arguing his Republican colleague was not actually looking to fight Crockett.

“What the gentlelady said … that could mean we can go outside and have a cup of coffee, or maybe a beer – we have lots of conversations outside,” Comer said.

Both took to X to discuss the exchange, with Mace clarifying she wasn't looking to fight Crockett.

There’s been a lot of speculation about my intentions during a heated exchange on women’s rights earlier today on Oversight. Let me be clear: I wanted to take the conversation off the floor to have a more constructive conversation, not to fight. At no point was there any intention of causing harm to anyone. I was just assaulted by a pro tr*ns man a few weeks ago and am still in physical therapy for my injuries. I know firsthand how the Left is capable of doing real physical harm. I will not be bullied into submission, I will not be called names by my colleagues like I was today, I will not be belittled, or invalidated—especially as a rape survivor. I will always stand up for women and push back against left-wing extremism that seeks to silence our voices and dismiss our rights.

I’m no child. And if I wanted a physical fight, you’d know it. That’s not what this was.



I won’t be bullied by someone who wants to take away women’s rights while lecturing about civil rights. I won’t be bullied by someone who thinks being scared of rape is a “fantasy.”



This… pic.twitter.com/jcll9GRjh1 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 14, 2025

Threatening? Jumping to unhinged conclusions like this is why the American people don't trust the Left to lead anymore. https://t.co/HmFnFTIEpm — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 15, 2025

If you want to come at me for going off - yeah - here I am going the f*ck off on Jasmine Crockett to protect women, particularly rape survivors.



I will always hold the line. https://t.co/irH4xQ8vCf — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 15, 2025

This nasty woman has no place in Congress. She lies. She belittles women. Calls rape survivors names. She calls female fear of rape a "fantasy" and "dramatic."



Jasmine, I hope you never have to endure the trauma of a survivor as I have - whether it's being physically assaulted… https://t.co/LhmHmboMqv pic.twitter.com/lcYDJTBZX5 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 15, 2025