Trump Announces Treasury Department Team, Ambassador Nominations

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 03, 2025 10:30 AM
President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday announced the team that will work to support his Treasury nominee, Scott Bessent, as well as his picks for U.S. ambassador in two European nations.  

Trump named Ken Kies as Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy. 

Ken has been a tax lawyer for 47 years, and has served as the Chief of Staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation, and the Chief Republican Tax Counsel of the House Ways and Means Committee.   Alexandra Preate will be the Senior Counselor to the Secretary. Alexandra is an accomplished executive in public relations, and has worked closely with former Director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, as well as my long-time economic advisors, Dr. Arthur B. Laffer and Stephen Moore.   Hunter McMaster will serve as Director of Policy Planning. He is one of the leading macro traders in the business.

Daniel Katz was chosen to serve as Chief of Staff. 

Dan is a Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, and a graduate of Yale. During my First Term, Dan served as a Senior Advisor at the Treasury Department.   Samantha Schwab will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff. Samantha joins the Treasury Department from the personnel team of the Trump-Vance Transition. In my First Term, Samantha served in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

And Cora Alvi, who served as National Deputy Finance Director for Donald J. Trump for President Inc., will be Deputy Chief of Staff.  

“All of them are incredible, hardworking Patriots, who will work tirelessly to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump said. 

In separate Truth Social posts, Trump announced Benjamin Leon Jr. as his pick to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Spain.  

Benjamin is a highly successful entrepreneur, equestrian, and philanthropist. He came to the U.S. from Communist Cuba at 16-years-old, with only Five Dollars in his pocket, and proceeded to build his company, Leon Medical Centers, into an incredible business. He has helped support many worthy causes, like La Liga Contra el Cancer, and important Medical Research at Johns Hopkins and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Benjamin has also invested in training our future doctors and nurses by supporting Miami-Dade College’s Benjamin Leon Jr. School of Nursing, and the Benjamin Leon Center for Geriatric Research and Education at Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

Trump also chose Joe Popolo to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands.

Joe is a successful businessman and philanthropist across many different sectors. For over 20 years, he helped transform the Freeman Company into the World’s leading live event brand experience company. He currently serves as Founder and CEO of Charles & Potomac Capital, LLC, the Chairman of the Board of Pinnacle Live, LLC, and, as a Board Member of Ondas Holdings. Joe is an E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner, and also a recipient of the Dallas Business Journal’s Most Admired CEO Award. He is a proud graduate of Boston College, a member of their Board of Regents, and also, a Patron of the Arts in the Vatican Museum.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP TREASURY DEPARTMENT

