House Republicans Respond to Biden Pardoning Hunter

House Republicans on Monday blasted President Biden’s reversal on pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

The president, who long vowed he would not issue a pardon for his son, said Sunday he hoped Americans would “understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

Advertisement

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), pointing to the fact that the pardon covers offenses Hunter committed or may have committed between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 1, 2024, said trust in the judicial system is “almost irreparably damaged."

“President Biden insisted many times he would never pardon his own son for his serious crimes,” Johnson said on X. “But last night he suddenly granted a ‘Full and Unconditional Pardon’ for any and all offenses that Hunter committed for more than a decade! Trust in our justice system has been almost irreparably damaged by the Bidens and their use and abuse of it.

"Real reform cannot begin soon enough!" Johnson added.

President Biden insisted many times he would never pardon his own son for his serious crimes. But last night he suddenly granted a “Full and Unconditional Pardon” for any and all offenses that Hunter committed for more than a decade!



Trust in our justice system has been almost… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 2, 2024

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) echoed Johnson's remarks.

"You’ve been lied to every step of the way by this Administration and the corrupt Biden family," he said on X, sharing an old post from President Biden. "This is just the latest in their long coverup scheme. They never play by the same rules they force on everyone else. Disgraceful."

You’ve been lied to every step of the way by this Administration and the corrupt Biden family. This is just the latest in their long coverup scheme. They never play by the same rules they force on everyone else. Disgraceful. https://t.co/GKcTvKfDaz — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 2, 2024

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) also released a statement and shared a post from the Oversight Committee detailing what Hunter Biden was up to between 2014 and 2024.

"Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his family’s corrupt influence peddling activities," he said. "Not only has he falsely claimed that he never met with his son’s foreign business associates and that his son did nothing wrong, but he also lied when he said he would not pardon Hunter Biden. The charges Hunter faced were just the tip of the iceberg in the blatant corruption that President Biden and the Biden Crime Family have lied about to the American people. It’s unfortunate that, rather than come clean about their decades of wrongdoing, President Biden and his family continue to do everything they can to avoid accountability."

Advertisement

🚨STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ISSUING A PARDON TO SON HUNTER BIDEN:



"Joe Biden has lied from start to finish about his family’s corrupt influence peddling activities. Not only has he falsely claimed that he never met with his son’s foreign business associates and that his… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 2, 2024