MTG to Chair a New DOGE Subcommittee

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will reportedly chair a new subcommittee focusing on President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency.

The subcommittee falls under the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and will work in conjunction with DOGE, which will be co-led by Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk.

“The DOGE subcommittee will support the Oversight and Accountability Committee’s mission to root out waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government,” The Hill reports, citing “a source familiar with the plans.”

“Its objectives include investigating wasteful spending, examining ways to reorganize federal agencies to improve efficiency, and identifying solutions to eliminate bureaucratic red tape, fostering greater prosperity for our nation and citizens,” the source said.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) confirmed the reporting and Greene said she’s excited to get started.

“I come from a business background and have successfully run a construction company my entire adult life,” she said, commenting on a clip of Comer discussing the Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee. “In the private sector, if you’re not doing a good job, you get fired. But for some reason, in government, bad employees—whether they’re failing to do the job they were hired to do or working in roles that are no longer needed—never get fired. This is incredibly unfair to the hard-working taxpayers of our country, and it’s about to change. I can’t wait to get to work!!”