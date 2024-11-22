Trump Has Decided Who He Won't Pick for FBI Director
Here's Pam Bondi's Stance on Illegal Immigration and Cartel Traffickers
CNN Legal Analyst Just Shredded Dems' Top Narrative Against Trump's AG Pick
Scott Presler to PA Dems Who Tried to Steal the Election: We're Coming...
Here's What Caused a Woman to Chop Up Her Father on Election Night
The Trump Counter-Revolution Is a Return to Sanity
What Was the Matt Gaetz Attorney General Pick Really About?
Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
'Obstructionist Transition': Biden Administration Is 'Loosening Immigration Policies' on t...
VIP
New Legislation Puts the Department of Education on the Chopping Block
Is It the End of the 'Big Media Era'?
A Political Mandate in Support of Pro-Second Amendment Policy
Here's Where MTG Will Fit Into the Trump Administration
Liberal Media Is Already Melting Down Over Pam Bondi
Tipsheet

MTG to Chair a New DOGE Subcommittee

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 22, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will reportedly chair a new subcommittee focusing on President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency.

Advertisement

The subcommittee falls under the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and will work in conjunction with DOGE, which will be co-led by Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk.

“The DOGE subcommittee will support the Oversight and Accountability Committee’s mission to root out waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government,” The Hill reports, citing “a source familiar with the plans.”

“Its objectives include investigating wasteful spending, examining ways to reorganize federal agencies to improve efficiency, and identifying solutions to eliminate bureaucratic red tape, fostering greater prosperity for our nation and citizens,” the source said.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) confirmed the reporting and Greene said she’s excited to get started.

“I come from a business background and have successfully run a construction company my entire adult life,” she said, commenting on a clip of Comer discussing the Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee. “In the private sector, if you’re not doing a good job, you get fired. But for some reason, in government, bad employees—whether they’re failing to do the job they were hired to do or working in roles that are no longer needed—never get fired. This is incredibly unfair to the hard-working taxpayers of our country, and it’s about to change. I can’t wait to get to work!!”

Recommended

CNN Legal Analyst Just Shredded Dems' Top Narrative Against Trump's AG Pick Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Legal Analyst Just Shredded Dems' Top Narrative Against Trump's AG Pick Matt Vespa
Tom Cotton Issues 'Friendly Reminder' to ICC After Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant Leah Barkoukis
Here's What Caused a Woman to Chop Up Her Father on Election Night Matt Vespa
The Trump Counter-Revolution Is a Return to Sanity Victor Davis Hanson
Liberal Media Is Already Melting Down Over Pam Bondi Sarah Arnold
Scott Presler to PA Dems Who Tried to Steal the Election: We're Coming for You Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Legal Analyst Just Shredded Dems' Top Narrative Against Trump's AG Pick Matt Vespa
Advertisement