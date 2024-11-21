Begich Flips Alaska's Lone House Seat for Republicans

Republican Nick Begich defeated incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola in Alaska’s at-large Congressional District.

The results came Wednesday evening after a ranked-choice tabulation was completed.

The Ranked Choice Voting tabulation has been completed and has confirmed our win beyond any residual doubt. I am truly honored to have earned your trust and support.



Alaska’s potential is unmatched, but much work remains for Alaskans to fully realize that potential. I am… — Nick Begich (@NickforAlaska) November 21, 2024





Results of the race posted Wednesday showed Begich defeating Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, who first won the seat in a special election in 2022 after the death of Republican longtime Rep. Don Young. Peltola had been the first Alaska Native woman elected to Congress, and the first Democrat to hold the seat since Begich’s grandfather, Nick Begich, won the seat in 1972. Begich captured 48.4% of first-choice votes in Alaska’s congressional race, leading Peltola by 6,779 votes, after 340,510 ballots were counted. Peltola had 46.4% of first-choice votes. Because Begich did not have an outright majority in the race, the outcome was ultimately determined by a ranked choice tabulation, which placed Begich ahead of Peltola in a 51.3%-48.7% split. (Anchorage Daily News)

“Congratulations to Congressman-elect Nick Begich on his resounding victory,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Ben Petersen said in a statement after the results posted. “Alaskans just sent an America First fighter to drain the swamp and stop the liberal war on Alaska, and Congressman-elect Begich will deliver.”

Peltola wished Begich well and said she will be “rooting” for him in Congress.

“I’ll tell you, working for all of Alaska isn’t easy," she said. "Some say we have six regions; others say twelve distinct regions, cultures, and communities with unique and sometimes conflicting needs. The path ahead will not be built by one person or three people working for all of Alaska but by all Alaskans working together to build a future that works for all of us. No one in the Lower 48 is coming to save us. It’s up to us. As I close out this campaign and term in Congress, I want to thank my family and staff. Your sacrifices for Alaska might go unseen by most, but we all know their impact. To both my Campaign and Congressional teams, thank you. You’ve lifted me up during difficult times. You achieved generational wins for Alaska. You brought so many new people into the Alaska political process. You amplified Alaskans’ voices across the country. And you made fish a national issue. I am forever thankful to all of you for that. Nick, I’m rooting for you. Please don’t forget when DC people keep telling you that you are one of three, you are actually one of more than seven hundred thousand Alaskans who are ready to fight for our state, myself included."

Begich released the following statement on X:

The race for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has now been called - Alaskans have spoken. It will be the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to serve as your voice in Congress. The path forward begins with a unified understanding of what Alaska can do for the rest of our nation. Together, we will deliver results for Alaska, creating long-term jobs, protecting our way of life, and playing our part to put America back on track. Alaska’s resources are not only a blessing for the people of our state - they are vital to the strength and independence of our entire nation. We must work together - across our geographies and communities - to unlock Alaska’s potential and bring meaningful opportunity to every Alaskan. The challenges we have faced are real, but so is our resolve as we work to overcome them. Whether Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, AIP, or Independent; whether on one side of an issue or another, thank you to the thousands of Alaskans who worked so hard to be involved in this election effort. The marketplace of ideas and the campaign process, as challenging as it can be, brings issues into focus and highlights areas where we need attention. To that end, I hope you’ll send your comments and ideas to info@alaskansfornickbegich.com as we move over the next several weeks toward the 119th Congress. We will share more about the transition soon. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.

