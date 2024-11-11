WaPo Digs Into Kamala Harris' Epic 2024 Collapse...and It's Brutally Entertaining
Tipsheet

And Trump's New Border Czar Will Be...

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 11, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tom Homan, his former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, will serve as “border czar” in his second administration.

“I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (‘The Border Czar’), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security,” Trump said on Truth Social. 

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Homan's position will not require Senate confirmation, meaning he can get to work on Day One. 

The pick was widely celebrated on the right, with people sharing some of their favorite clips of Homan. 

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

