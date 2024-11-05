Trump's Closing Message to Voters

In his closing message to voters on Monday, former President Donald Trump made the case that America’s best days are ahead if he takes the White House.

“My message to Americans tonight is simple: we do not have to live this way. We do not have to settle for weakness, incompetence, decline, and decay,” the Republican presidential nominee told rallygoers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces — and lead America, and indeed the world, to new heights of glory,” Trump continued.

“We’ll help the world – a lot of people think we’re isolationists, we’re not – but we want the world to appreciate what we’re doing,” he continued. “They have to appreciate that we’re helping them.”

He vowed to take on some of the issues Americans are most concerned about: inflation, illegal immigration, strengthening the military, and restoring peace in the world.

“If you vote for Kamala [Harris], you will have four more years of misery, failure and disaster,” Trump said, noting the nation may not recover from it.

If he’s elected, however, “your future will be brighter than ever before,” Trump said.

"Vote for me and I will deliver rising wages, soaring incomes, and a colossal surge of jobs, wealth, and opportunity for Americans of every race, religion, color, and creed," Trump vowed, noting he will "rescue the American dream" and usher in a "golden age of America."

Trump earned a number of endorsements on election eve—from Megyn Kelly, who said “he will be a protector of women and it’s why I’m voting for him,” to podcaster Joe Rogan and Roberto Clemente, Jr., the son of the famous Puerto Rican baseball player, Roberto Clemente.

.@megynkelly speaks at President Trump's rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:



"He got mocked by the Left for saying he'll be a protector of women. He WILL be a protector of women — and it's why I'm voting for him." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kKg6YWwuev — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024

🚨 WATCH: Roberto Clemente Jr. @RClementejr21, son of the legendary Pittsburgh Pirate Roberto Clemente, endorses President Trump:



"It is very important for me to support this man... I believe in everything you stand for right now being able to make a change for our families." pic.twitter.com/37CPlzdfYk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024

🚨 President Trump just learned in real time on stage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that Joe Rogan endorsed him:



"Thank you, Joe! That's so nice." https://t.co/DtwDuYIBqc pic.twitter.com/4cVTUiRKZO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024

Earlier Monday, Trump spoke in Raleigh, North Carolina and Reading, Pennsylvania. After his early evening Pittsburgh rally, he did a final stop for a late speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan.