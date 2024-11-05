Georgia Secretary of State Reveals Which Foreign Actor Behind Threat That Closed Some Polling Locations

Non-credible bomb threats that temporarily disrupted voting at some polling locations in Georgia originated from Russia, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ve heard some threats that were of Russian origin,” he said, noting that “in the interest of public safety, we always check that out, and we’ll just continue to be very responsible when we hear about stuff like that.”

The threats briefly caused the closure of polling places in Fulton County as those on the premises were evacuated.

The threats, which were deemed to be non-credible, targeted five polls in total, according to Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections Nadine Williams. The Etris-Darnell Community Center and C.H. Gullatt Elementary School were evacuated for about 30 minutes but are open to voters again, she said. The county is seeking a court order to extend the two polling locations’ hours past the statewide 7 p.m. deadline to compensate for the disruption, Williams said. (Atlanta News First)

“FBI is aware of several bomb threats that have been made around the state of Georgia," the agency said in a statement, according to CNN. "Election integrity and protecting our community is our highest priority, and the FBI is working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to election threats and protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote."

Raffensperger said Russia did not want Americans to "have a smooth, fair, and accurate election."