Hochul Accuses Republican Voters of Being 'Anti-American'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 04, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul accused voters of being “anti-American” if they cast their ballots for Republicans in Tuesday’s election.  

The comment came after MSNBC host Al Sharpton asked about New York House races and former President Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

“It gives me, as someone who is leading the effort in our state to ensure we flip these battleground seats, it gave me a chance to tie the Republicans running in these seats, the incumbents, closer to Donald Trump, and remind everybody, if you’re voting for these Republicans in New York, you are voting for someone who supports Donald Trump and you’re anti-woman, you’re anti-abortion, and basically you’re anti-American,” she said. “Because you have just trashed American values and what our country is all about over and over and over. And you will wear this on Election Day.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), among others, blasted the Democrat governor and her party for how its top leaders and surrogates have labeled Republicans.

"First, they called us 'Deplorables.' Then, they called us 'Nazis.' Then, Joe Biden called us 'garbage.' Then, they said no 'strong intelligent' women support Trump. Now Kamala Harris’ top surrogate Kathy Hochul - the Worst and most unpopular Governor in America - calls voters 'anti-women' and even 'anti-American' if they support Republican candidates," she said on X. "The Democrat Party led by Kamala Harris is an absolute disgrace as they smear American patriots who want to save our country by supporting President Trump and Republicans. Shamefully, the closing argument from Kamala Harris’ campaign is to attack voters. One of many reasons why it will be a losing campaign."

Many comments highlighted that these remarks are coming from a woman whose state officials just executed a viral pet squirrel, Peanut.

