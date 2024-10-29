This Tweet From a Progressive Commentator About Trump Will Infuriate His Audience
Tipsheet

New Poll Shows Where the Race in Michigan Stands With Just One Week Until Election Day

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 29, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo

With just one week until Election Day, a new Emerson College survey finds former President Donald Trump slightly ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris, though the race remains a toss-up in the battleground state. 

The poll of likely voters, conducted October 25-27, shows Trump with 49 percent support while Harris has 48 percent support. Two percent are undecided and 1 percent say they plan to vote for a third-party candidate. 

“The survey finds the important voting block of Michigan union household voters breaking for Harris, 55% to 41%, while non-union household members break for Trump, 52% to 46%," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement. 

The top issue for Michigan votes is the economy at 48%, followed by immigration (9%), healthcare (9%), threats to democracy (8%), and abortion access (8%), 

Voters who say the economy is their top issue break for Trump 63% to 33% and immigration 96% to 4%, while voters who find healthcare to be the top issue support Harris 72% to 23%, and threats to democracy 90% to 10%. (Emerson College Polling)

With the race neck-and-neck in battleground states, Democrats are concerned about third-party candidates acting as spoilers. 

On Tuesday, the DNC announced targeted digital ads in battleground states warning voters against casting their ballots for Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidate Cornel West. “They can’t win, but they can decide who does,” the DNC cautioned.

“It’s clear that Jill Stein and Cornel West can help decide if Donald Trump wins the White House in 2024 — just like Stein did in 2016,” DNC Senior Advisor Mary Beth Cahill said in a statement. “That’s why Trump and his MAGA allies are doing everything in their power to prop up these spoiler candidates. A vote for Stein or West is a vote for Trump.”

 

 

