This 'Republican' Is Now Going to Campaign With Harris

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 03, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will appear on the campaign trail with Vice President Kamala Harris in Ripon, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

The anti-Trump "Republican" and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, announced their support for Harris last month.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney said during a speech at Duke University. 

While she’s not an official surrogate, Cheney said she would be doing all she could in battleground states to help Harris defeat Trump.

Her father likewise spoke about the “threat” Trump posed to the nation in his endorsement of Harris.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again,” Dick Cheney claimed, noting that Americans “have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution.” 

Harris plans to note the significance of her visit to Ripon, which is home to a historic schoolhouse where the members of the Whig, Free Soil, and Democratic party met in 1854 to lay the groundwork for the Republican party. Wisconsin is also a pivotal battleground state that will help decide the outcome of the election in November.

The visit to Wisconsin will involve Harris trying to directly appeal to Republican and independent voters, during which she will outline how she views the traditional Republican Party compared to where it is under Trump. (The Hill)

Harris has frequently touted her support from across the aisle, including from the Cheneys, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, former Sen. Jeff Flake, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham, ex-Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and more. 

