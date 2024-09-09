Trump Hit a Legal Grand Slam Last Week
The One Tweet That Summed Up the Left's Likely Reaction to the Latest...
Alvin Bragg's Spokesperson Got Caught Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About Trump's...
The Democrats’ Open Border Has Started a Countdown to a Bloodbath
Coaxing Kamala Out of the Basement
Peruvian Illegal Immigrant Accused of Posing as Cop and Abducting VA Girl
CNN Handed Cotton the Perfect Opportunity to Remind Viewers About Harris' Radical School...
An American Insurgency
Wisdom From the Great Vince Lombardi
Standing With Truth and Integrity Against Disinformation
The Parallel Presidents: Reagan and Trump
Needed: A Fresh Look at the Steel Deal
How to Overcome Chaos and Prevail in the November Election
What About the Extreme Left Fringe That Represents the Democratic Party?
Tipsheet

White House Responds to House GOP Report on Biden-Harris Administration's Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 09, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The GOP-led House Foreign Affairs Committee released a long-awaited report on President Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal on Sunday, arguing the Biden-Harris administration had the “information and opportunity to take the necessary steps to plan for the inevitable collapse of the Afghan government so we could safely evacuate U.S. personnel, American citizens, green card holders, and our brave Afghan allies." But rather than placing security first, the administration chose optics at every turn, Chairman Michael McCaul said.  

Advertisement

“The evidence proves President Biden’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops was not based on the security situation, the Doha Agreement, or the advice of his senior national security advisors or our allies. Rather, it was premised on his longstanding and unyielding opinion that the United States should no longer be in Afghanistan,” the report states. 

The more than 18-month investigation by Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee zeroed in on the months leading up to the removal of U.S. troops, saying that Biden and his administration undermined high-ranking officials and ignored warnings as the Taliban seized key cities far faster than most U.S. officials had expected or prepared for.

“I called their advance ‘the Red Blob,’'' retired Col. Seth Krummrich said of the Taliban, telling the committee that at the special operations’ central command where he was chief of staff, ”we tracked the Taliban advance daily, looking like a red blob gobbling up terrain.”

“I don’t think we ever thought — you know, nobody ever talked about, ‘Well, what’s going to happen when the Taliban come over the wall?’'' Carol Perez, the State Department’s acting undersecretary for management at the time of the withdrawal, said of what House Republicans said was minimal State Department planning before abandoning the embassy in mid-August 2021 when the Taliban swept into Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital. [...]

House Republicans’ more than 350-page document is the product of hours of testimony — including with former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, U.S. Central Command retired Gen. Frank McKenzie and others who were senior officials at the time — seven public hearings and round-tables as well as more than 20,000 pages of State Department documents reviewed by the committees. (AP)

Recommended

The One Tweet That Summed Up the Left's Likely Reaction to the Latest NYT Poll Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The White House pushed back on the report, emphasizing the Trump administration’s role. 

“Everything we have seen and heard of Chairman McCaul’s latest partisan report shows that it is based on cherry-picked facts, inaccurate characterizations, and pre-existing biases that have plagued this investigation from the start. As we have said many times, ending our longest war was the right thing to do and our nation is stronger today as a result,” White House spokeswoman Sharon Yang said in a statement. 

“Because of the bad deal former President Trump cut with the Taliban to get out of Afghanistan by May of 2021, President Biden inherited an untenable position,” the statement continued. “He could either ramp up the war against a Taliban that was at its strongest position in 20 years and put even more American troops at risk or finally end our longest war after two decades and $2 trillion spent. The President refused to send another generation of Americans to fight a war that should have ended long ago.” 


 

Tags: AFGHANISTAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The One Tweet That Summed Up the Left's Likely Reaction to the Latest NYT Poll Matt Vespa
The Democrats’ Open Border Has Started A Countdown To A Bloodbath Kurt Schlichter
Trump Hit a Legal Grand Slam Last Week Matt Vespa
Alvin Bragg's Spokesperson Got Caught Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About Trump's Hush Money Case Matt Vespa
This Is Why Democrats Won’t Let Harris Or Walz Do Any Real Interviews Derek Hunter
Illegal Alien Arrested for Voting In U.S. Elections Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The One Tweet That Summed Up the Left's Likely Reaction to the Latest NYT Poll Matt Vespa
Advertisement