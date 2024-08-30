Did a Major 2024 Kamala Harris Narrative Just Blow Up?
Louisiana Gov Vows to Fight Harris' Radical Immigration Policies After Fatal Crash Kills Journalist

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 30, 2024 11:30 AM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

An illegal immigrant has been charged in a fatal car accident that killed a New Orleans journalist, an incident Gov. Jeff Landry said "never should have happened." 

Jorge Martinez-Sanchez, 29, allegedly hit and killed 48-year-old Mark Deane, a WGNO news producer, who was on his motorcycle.

The driver struck Deane's Yamaha, sending him and the vehicle airborne. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

During a hearing on Tuesday, August 27, Orleans Parish Magistrate Judge Juana Lombard says she rarely holds a defendant without bond, but she agreed with state attorneys that 29-year-old Jorge Sanchez-Martinez is a flight risk.

Sanchez-Martinez was booked into Orleans Parish Jail on charges of negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle and not being a licensed driver.


State attorneys claim evidence shows Sanchez-Martinez was driving at such a high rate of speed that he couldn’t stop after hitting 48-year-old Mark Deane, a longtime WGNO employee, who was on his motorcycle, heading east on the Crescent City Connection.

As a result, the state says Sanchez-Martinez crashed into two more vehicles before crashing into the guardrails. [...]

State attorneys had asked that Sanchez-Martinez be held without bond, saying he was a flight risk because he lives in Louisiana illegally.

They say aside from not having a license, Sanchez-Martinez also didn’t have an ID and that he applied for a visitor visa in 2019 but was denied. (WGNO)

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill called the news “heartbreaking.”

"Heartbreaking!" she wrote. "The person responsible for this horrific crash, 29-year-old Jorge Martinez-Sanchez, is an illegal alien. Our office is prosecuting the case and has secured detention without bond. Martinez-Sanchez has been arrested for negligent homicide, reckless operation, and driving without a license. I’m praying for the family, friends, and co-workers of Mark Deane."

Landry, meanwhile, pledged to "fight back against the radical immigration policies of the Harris/Biden Administration that allowed for this tragedy to occur." 

