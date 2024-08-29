New Swing State Polling Is Here

New surveys from Emerson College Polling/The Hill show a toss-up election between former President Donald Trump Vice President Kamala Harris in swing states.

Advertisement

The Republican presidential nominee is up in Wisconsin (49 percent to 48 percent), Arizona (50 percent to 47 percent), and North Carolina (49 percent to 48 percent). Harris, meanwhile, is ahead in Georgia (49 percent to 48 percent), Michigan (50 percent to 47 percent), and Nevada (49 percent to 48 percent). The race in Pennsylvania is tied at 48 percent.

SWING STATE POLLS with @thehill



2024 Presidential Election



AZ: Trump 50%, Harris 47%

GA: Harris 49%, Trump 48%

MI: Harris 50%, Trump 47%

NV: Harris 49%, Trump 48%

NC: Trump 49%, Harris 48%

PA: Trump 48%, Harris 48%

WI: Trump 49%, Harris 48%https://t.co/6kUM620BMz pic.twitter.com/ejf3DKXcYU — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) August 29, 2024





Independent voters AZ: Harris 51%, Trump 45% GA: Harris 54%, Trump 38% MI: Harris 46%, Trump 43% NC: Harris 48%, Trump 46% NV: Trump 50%, Harris 44% PA: Harris 48%, Trump 40% WI: Harris 52%, Trump 43%

Voters under 30 AZ: Harris 65%, Trump 35% GA: Harris 60%, Trump 35% MI: Harris 62%, Trump 32% NC: Harris 55%, Trump 39% NV: Harris 70%, Trump 28% PA: Harris 65%, Trump 35% WI: Harris 54%, Trump 41%

Women voters AZ: Trump 50%, Harris 48% GA: Harris 54%, Trump 44% MI: Harris 56%, Trump 41% NC: Harris 53%, Trump 46% NV: Harris 53%, Trump 44% PA: Harris 54%, Trump 42% WI: Harris 54%, Trump 43%

Male voters AZ: Trump 52%, Harris 46% GA: Trump 53%, Harris 43% MI: Trump 54%, Harris 43% NC: Trump 53%, Harris 43% NV: Trump 52%, Harris 45% PA: Trump 55%, Harris 41% WI: Trump 55%, Harris 42%



“The race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump continues to be tight, within each state’s margin of error,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “Harris leads Trump among independents in each state, with the exception of Nevada, where Trump leads 50% to 44%. There is also a stark gender divide, similar to that of 2020. In six of the seven swing states, Harris leads Trump among women, however, in Arizona, Trump has a two-point edge on Harris among women voters, a group that broke for Biden by about three points in 2020 according to exit polling.”

The polls were conducted between August 25-28, 2024, after the Democratic National Convention.