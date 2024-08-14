The PA Department of State Did Not Just Tweet This About Election Night...
Tipsheet

Government Is Reportedly Considering Google Breakup After Antitrust Ruling

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 14, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Department of Justice is reportedly considering options following last week’s landmark ruling that Google violated antitrust law, including a breakup of the tech giant. 

Last Monday, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled the company illegally monopolized online search and advertising. Now, a number of proposals are being floated as possible remedies. 

Justice Department officials are considering what remedies to ask a federal judge to order against the search giant, said three people with knowledge of the deliberations involving the agency and state attorneys general who helped to bring the case. They are discussing various proposals, including breaking off parts of Google, such as its Chrome browser or Android smartphone operating system, two of the people said.

Other scenarios under consideration include forcing Google to make its data available to rivals, or mandating that it abandon deals that made its search engine the default option on devices like the iPhone, said the people, who declined to be identified because the process is confidential. The government is meeting with other companies and experts to discuss their proposals for limiting Google’s power, the people said.

The deliberations are in their early stages. Judge Amit P. Mehta of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has asked the Justice Department and Google to come up with a process for determining a fix in the case by Sept. 4. He has scheduled a hearing on Sept. 6 to discuss next steps. (The New York Times)

The DOJ said it is "evaluating the court's decision," but told The New York Times "no decisions have been made at this time.” 

Google, which did not comment, has vowed to appeal the ruling. 

