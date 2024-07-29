Here's What Happened After This Olympian Refused to Shake Israeli Opponent’s Hand

Judoka Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan was injured shortly after refusing to shake his Israeli competitor’s hand after a Judo match on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

After winning, Emomali reportedly said “Allahu Akbar” on the mat and then walked away without the customary handshake.

While competing against Japanese Olympian Hifumi Abe shortly afterwards, however, Emomali injured his arm in what social media users are calling instant karma.

Bad sport Nurali Emomali from Tajikistan refused to shake hands with Israeli judo competitor Baruch Shmailov and shouted “Allah Akbar”. Nurali ended up with a dislocated shoulder crying on the mat. Olympic levels of karma. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/rLrzXAkW8C — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) July 28, 2024

Nurali Emomali from Tajikistan refused to shake hands with Israeli judo competitor Baruch Shmailov and shouted “Allah Akbar”.



Nurali ended up with a dislocated shoulder crying on the mat.



End this madness. The idea of sports is to become one and put aside our differences. pic.twitter.com/BKpNdlkVoM — Afshine Emrani MD FACC (@afshineemrani) July 28, 2024

As the Daily Mail reported, that wasn't the only time an Olympic athlete refused to shake an Israeli Olympian's hand. Morocco's Abderrahmane Boushita also skipped the handshake with Shmailov.

Israeli athletes have been given extra security during the Paris olympics over the ongoing threats against them.

Earlier on Sunday, French police opened an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes at the Olympics. Anti-cybercrime officers are also investigating the release of athletes' personal data on social networks on Friday and seeking to have it removed, prosecutors said in a statement. In a statement on Thursday, Israel's National Cyber Directorate said that after an investigation it had come to the conclusion that Iranian hackers were creating social media channels to publish personal information about members of the Israeli delegation and send them threatening messages. On the same day, Israel's foreign minister warned his French counterpart of a potential Iranian-backed plot to target Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympic Games. The Iranian mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday: 'Terrorist acts have no place in the principles of resistance groups; lies and deceit cannot switch the roles of the plaintiff and the accused.' Israeli athletes at the Games are being escorted to and from events by elite tactical units and given 24-hour protection throughout the Olympics, officials say. Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, is helping with security. (Daily Mail)