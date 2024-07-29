A Focus Group Was Asked About Kamala Harris' Accomplishments As VP. The Responses...
Tipsheet

Here's What Happened After This Olympian Refused to Shake Israeli Opponent's Hand

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Judoka Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan was injured shortly after refusing to shake his Israeli competitor’s hand after a Judo match on Sunday at the Paris Olympics. 

After winning, Emomali reportedly said “Allahu Akbar” on the mat and then walked away without the customary handshake.  

While competing against Japanese Olympian Hifumi Abe shortly afterwards, however, Emomali injured his arm in what social media users are calling instant karma. 

As the Daily Mail reported, that wasn't the only time an Olympic athlete refused to shake an Israeli Olympian's hand. Morocco's Abderrahmane Boushita also skipped the handshake with Shmailov.

Israeli athletes have been given extra security during the Paris olympics over the ongoing threats against them. 

Earlier on Sunday, French police opened an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes at the Olympics. 

Anti-cybercrime officers are also investigating the release of athletes' personal data on social networks on Friday and seeking to have it removed, prosecutors said in a statement.

In a statement on Thursday, Israel's National Cyber Directorate said that after an investigation it had come to the conclusion that Iranian hackers were creating social media channels to publish personal information about members of the Israeli delegation and send them threatening messages.

On the same day, Israel's foreign minister warned his French counterpart of a potential Iranian-backed plot to target Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympic Games.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday: 'Terrorist acts have no place in the principles of resistance groups; lies and deceit cannot switch the roles of the plaintiff and the accused.'

Israeli athletes at the Games are being escorted to and from events by elite tactical units and given 24-hour protection throughout the Olympics, officials say. Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, is helping with security. (Daily Mail)

