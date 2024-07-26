Kamala Harris' Speech on the Gaza War Was a Gross Doublespeak Exercise
Local CBS News Outlet Might Have Dropped the Biggest Lie About Kamala Harris...
Was Politico Joking With This Headline About Kamala Harris' Safety?
Coup Upon Coup Upon Coup
Despite Being Target of Over Regulation, Fishing Industry Resilient at ICAST
Biden Signed a Bill That Could Ban TikTok. Harris Just Joined the App...
Trump Rips Christopher Wray for What He Just Suggested About the Assassination Attempt
The Obamas Break Their Silence on Kamala Harris
By the Way, Kamala Harris Is a Dangerous Authoritarian
Facing the Consequences of Presidents Choosing Their Successors
Trump Campaign Provides Another Update on the Debates
Kamala Harris’ Extreme Abortion Policies Coming to a State Near You
Kamala’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad, And Dangerously Extreme Approach To Aborti...
Donald Trump Is Right About Jewish Voting
Tipsheet

Biden Campaign Co-Chair Explains Why the President Was Pushed Out of the Race

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 26, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File

Prior to dropping out of the presidential race on Sunday, President Biden had said there were only three reasons he’d consider ending his presidential campaign: if the “Lord Almighty” told him to, a medical condition, or if his team showed him there was no path to victory. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about this and all she could say was Biden’s reason for exiting the race had nothing to do with his health. But she would “not get beyond that.”

Advertisement

Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond explained what really forced Biden out: big donors bailed on him.

They “created a self-fulfilling prophecy,” by failing to contribute after the June 27 debate, he said on CNN following Biden's bombshell announcement. "You can't win without money, and then they were going to point the finger at the candidate.  

“They were going to blame it on Biden," he added. "For a president that has accomplished so much, it was a no-win situation." 

Now that they successfully pushed Biden out of the race, Richmond said it’s time for those donors to “step the f*** up” and support Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign. 

So far, it appears they are. 

The high-dollar fund-raising world is whirring to life for Vice President Kamala Harris after weeks in which Democratic donors were dejected, demoralized and utterly battered.

Since the announcement of her presidential campaign, Ms. Harris has not only raked in $130 million primarily from small donors, but also gathered big check after big check from billionaires and millionaires as they stockpile money into the newly renamed Harris Victory Fund. Her fund-raisers, armed with a new Harris logo, went to work.

Major fund-raisers — one of whom told President Biden’s campaign just days ago that he thought the campaign could count on only about 25 percent of its allied donors to support Mr. Biden — are now swamped with a flood of interest from donors. (The New York Times)

Recommended

Local CBS News Outlet Might Have Dropped the Biggest Lie About Kamala Harris Thus Far Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Local CBS News Outlet Might Have Dropped the Biggest Lie About Kamala Harris Thus Far Matt Vespa
Coup Upon Coup Upon Coup Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Campaign Provides Another Update on the Debates Rebecca Downs
The Bloodless Coup of Joe Biden Will Not Work Out Well for Democrats Josh Hammer
Kamala Harris' Speech on the Gaza War Was a Gross Doublespeak Exercise Matt Vespa
Harris Campaign Makes Quite the Admission About Project 2025 Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Local CBS News Outlet Might Have Dropped the Biggest Lie About Kamala Harris Thus Far Matt Vespa
Advertisement