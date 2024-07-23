Here's What Biden Told Trump After Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump spoke to President Joe Biden after last weekend’s failed assassination attempt in what the 45th president characterized as a “nice conversation.”

In an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters, Trump recalled Biden telling him “You’re lucky you turned to the right," referring to how the GOP presidential nominee was looking at an immigration chart on display when shots rang out.

Trump also told Watters in the taped interview that Secret Service wanted him to be carried away in a stretcher but the Republican presidential nominee refused, leading to somewhat of an argument.

The agents who jumped on top of Trump after shots were fired initially believed Trump had been hit in the abdomen.

“I just felt it was the ear,” Trump said, explaining why he wouldn’t go on a stretcher, though he noted “there was a lot of blood,” which may be why they felt that was necessary.

“I said, ‘I’m telling you, I’m OK. I’m fine. I’m going to get up. I want to get up. I’m not going to be taken out on a stretcher,’” he told the agents.

Trump said Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle met with him after the assassination attempt.

“She came to see me, actually,” Trump said.

Even though lawmakers on both sides of the aisle held nothing back as they grilled Cheatle on Monday, Trump was measured in his comments about her.

“She was very nice, I thought. But, you know, somebody should have made sure there was nobody on that roof,” he added.