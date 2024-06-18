'Wildest Year Ever in NJ Politics' As Democrat Power Broker Indicted on Racketeering Charges

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin charged Democrat power broker George Norcross and others on Monday with racketeering.

In a 13-count indictment, Platkin accused the political kingmaker of leading a “criminal enterprise” in the Garden State.

“The Norcross enterprise manipulated government programs and processes designed to attract development and investment to instead suit their own financial desires,” Platkin said at a press conference, with an uninvited Norcross sitting sockless in the front row. “Instead of contributing to the successes of the city of Camden, through a series of criminal acts alleged in the state’s case, the Norcross enterprise took the Camden waterfront all for themselves.”

Yes, Norcross is personally sitting in the very front row of the press conference. Hasn’t started yet. pic.twitter.com/oDFtWR4c5l — Daniel Han (@danieljhan_) June 17, 2024

Norcross’s brother Phillip was among the handful of others charged.

Norcross — whose brother Donald is a member of the House — has wielded tremendous influence in New Jersey politics for decades, all without holding elected office. He is an insurance broker by trade but built up what’s known as the South Jersey machine, a Democratic political coalition considered one of the strongest in the state. He was a member of the Democratic National Committee and counted figures like Nancy Pelosi among his friends. At his peak, Norcross was known as the most powerful unelected official in New Jersey. His influence peaked under Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who worked hand in hand with Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, a childhood friend of Norcross. But after losing legislative elections in his power base of South Jersey in 2021 — including the one held by Sweeney — Norcross conceded he’d been diminished and told POLITICO that he was stepping back from state politics. Platkin also charged Norcross’ brother Philip, a lawyer and lobbyist; his longtime lawyer Bill Tambussi; former Camden Mayor Dana Redd; Sidney Brown, the CFO of trucking company NFI; and John O’Donnell, a leader of the residential development company The Michaels Organization. (Politico)

“On full display in this indictment is how a group of unelected, private businessmen used their power and influence to get government to aid their criminal enterprise and further its interests,” Platkin said. “The alleged conduct of the Norcross Enterprise has caused great harm to individuals, businesses, non-profits, the people of the State of New Jersey, and especially the City of Camden and its residents.”

“That stops today,” the attorney general added.

Norcross lashed out against Platkin in response, telling reporters he wanted a trial to begin in two weeks.

“I want to witness an extraordinary embarrassment and outrageous conduct from a government official who stands up there and tries to act like he’s holier than thou,” Norcross said.

As Politico noted, the Norcross indictment is "just the latest in a series of political shockwaves that have struck New Jersey over the past year."

Sen. Bob Menendez, another powerful political boss held in awe by lower-level political players, is in the middle of a corruption trial. And that comes just months after a federal judge struck down the “county line” — a tool long used by New Jersey’s political machines to suppress intra-party challengers — for the 2024 Democratic primary. New Jersey’s notoriously boss-driven political system has never been imperiled like this before, at least not in living memory. And now, a crop of younger New Jersey Democrats are ready to dance on its grave. “2024 is going to go down as the most significant change that New Jersey has ever seen for its electoral and political process,” said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, 47, who at times fought publicly with Norcross and who’s now running for governor in 2025. “You’ve had this culture of a handful of people with disproportionate influence. The public didn’t necessarily realize how all of this stuff was monetized, and now the situation has changed.” (Politico)

George Norcross is sitting in the front row of a press conference where he's getting indicted. Reporter takes his picture, asks how you doin'



New Jersey things. https://t.co/TDXc3u0koq pic.twitter.com/415lZPIFvV — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) June 17, 2024

Wildest year ever in NJ politics, as the pillars come crashing down. The political machines lose the line. Menendez is heading to prison. And now Norcross, the boss of bosses, is running for his life. #norcrosshttps://t.co/DOW7emids9 — tom moran (@tomamoran) June 18, 2024

New Jerseyans deserve to know that our tax dollars are spent wisely and fairly.



My full statement on George Norcross's indictment. pic.twitter.com/gvM4il1OwP — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) June 18, 2024







