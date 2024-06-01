The View's Sunny Hostin Thinks This Voter Bloc Will Save Biden
Tipsheet

Trade Association Planning to Give De Niro an Award Changed Its Mind After Disastrous Presser

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 01, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Robert De Niro will no longer be receiving an award the National Association of Broadcasters had planned to give the actor due to the press conference he held on Tuesday outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Trump’s hush money trial was taking place.

During his remarks, De Niro not only claimed Trump would destroy NYC, America, and the world, but also got into a colorful shouting match with the former president’s supporters, calling them “gangsters" and telling one he was a "f***ing idiot."

The octogenarian was set to pick up the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Award on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., but the group changed its mind and uninvited De Niro.

“This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners,”  said Alex Siciliano, NAB’s senior vice president of communications. “While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event.

“We look forward to a night of celebration honoring the exceptional work of broadcasters and our partners who make a difference in their communities every day," Siciliano added. 

De Niro wished the group well. 

“I support the work of the NAB Leadership Foundation and would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for what the Foundation has done and will continue to do for the good of us all, and I wish them well for their continued good work,” De Niro told The Hill in a statement.

