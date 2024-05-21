Here's What's 'Especially Remarkable' About Trump's April Fundraising Numbers

Former President Donald Trump's campaign surpassed President Biden’s political operation in April fundraising, new figures show.

Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees brought in more than $51 million in April. But Trump’s campaign and the Republican Party and their joint fundraising committees had them beat for the first time, raising $76 million.

Advertisement

Trump and the RNC "significantly outraised Biden and the Democrats in the month of April, thanks to the support of millions of small-dollar donors from every state across the country," Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

"President Trump's fundraising haul over Biden is especially remarkable when you consider he has been confined to a courtroom for nearly 9 hours a day over the past four weeks fighting against Biden's Trial," Leavitt added.

The latest figures show that Biden still has a cash advantage. But Trump and the Republican National Committee may be closing the gap on Biden's fundraising lead. The Biden campaign reported ending the month with $192 million in cash on hand, which it said was more than any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle.

That's roughly the same as the campaign's cash-on-hand total from last month. By the numbers: Biden's April haul is less than the roughly $90 million the campaign and DNC raised in March, a total that was buoyed by a star-studded Radio City fundraiser with former Presidents Obama and Clinton and Biden's State of the Union address. The Biden campaign and DNC said they raised $53 million in February, ending with $155 million cash on hand. Zoom in: The Biden campaign has held a sustained cash advantage over Trump, who started the year at a huge deficit and continues to spend millions to fight his legal battles. Trump's April fundraising haul was largely carried by his record-breaking $50.5 million fundraiser at investor John Paulson's Palm Beach mansion, which set a fundraiser record for a single event.

The Trump campaign has not released cash-on-hand totals across all of its committees. (Axios)

The GOP celebrated April's figures on X.

🚨 @TeamTrump and the RNC outraised Biden by $25 MILLION in April!



The American people are taking a stand against the Democrats’ lawfare. Make America Great Again! — GOP (@GOP) May 21, 2024

April fundraising numbers:

Trump -> $76M

Biden -> $53M



…all while @realDonaldTrump was forced to sit in a courtroom for a sham, Soviet-style trial.



Despite their desperate attempts to stop him, the momentum & grassroots support is GROWING & will continue all the way to Nov 5… — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) May 21, 2024

New April fundraising numbers:



✅ President Trump and the RNC: $76 MILLION



❌ Joe Biden and the DNC: $51 million



Momentum: President Trump! MAGA!pic.twitter.com/fKJwDy9Dvs — GOP (@GOP) May 21, 2024







