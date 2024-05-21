Bill Maher's Gutfeld Appearance Highlighted a Point That's Viewed as Treasonous By the...
The Trump Hush Money Trial Imploded Yesterday
KC Star's Idea of 'Poetic Justice' for Harrison Butker Is What You'd Expect...
Wait, the U.S. Senate Chaplain Said What About the Death of the Iranian...
Joe Biden's Executive Privilege Plot Is a Nixonian Throwback
New Tool Keeps Families Up-to-Date on the Left's War on Parents
The ‘Trump Never Conceded’ Lie
Silver Lining in Jen Psaki's Lie: Gold Star Family Gets Red Carpet Rollout...
Biden Lawsuit Against Sheetz Gas Will Enrage Pennsylvania Voters
Two Contrasting Congressional Days
What Will Change in Iran After Raisi's Death? One Ex-CIA Official Weighs in.
Is It Any Surprise Oakland Took This Step in Response to Copper Thieves?
'Like a Bomb:' CNN Analyst Again Shocked by Michael Cohen's Latest Courtroom Meltdown
The B(D)S Movement
Tipsheet

Here's What's 'Especially Remarkable' About Trump's April Fundraising Numbers

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 21, 2024 10:30 AM
Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP

Former President Donald Trump's campaign surpassed President Biden’s political operation in April fundraising, new figures show.

Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees brought in more than $51 million in April. But Trump’s campaign and the Republican Party and their joint fundraising committees had them beat for the first time, raising $76 million.

Advertisement

Trump and the RNC "significantly outraised Biden and the Democrats in the month of April, thanks to the support of millions of small-dollar donors from every state across the country," Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

"President Trump's fundraising haul over Biden is especially remarkable when you consider he has been confined to a courtroom for nearly 9 hours a day over the past four weeks fighting against Biden's Trial," Leavitt added.

The latest figures show that Biden still has a cash advantage. But Trump and the Republican National Committee may be closing the gap on Biden's fundraising lead.

  • The Biden campaign reported ending the month with $192 million in cash on hand, which it said was more than any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle.
  • That's roughly the same as the campaign's cash-on-hand total from last month.

By the numbers: Biden's April haul is less than the roughly $90 million the campaign and DNC raised in March, a total that was buoyed by a star-studded Radio City fundraiser with former Presidents Obama and Clinton and Biden's State of the Union address.

  • The Biden campaign and DNC said they raised $53 million in February, ending with $155 million cash on hand.

Zoom in: The Biden campaign has held a sustained cash advantage over Trump, who started the year at a huge deficit and continues to spend millions to fight his legal battles.

  • Trump's April fundraising haul was largely carried by his record-breaking $50.5 million fundraiser at investor John Paulson's Palm Beach mansion, which set a fundraiser record for a single event.
  • The Trump campaign has not released cash-on-hand totals across all of its committees. (Axios)

Recommended

Bill Maher's Gutfeld Appearance Highlighted a Point That's Viewed as Treasonous By the Left Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The GOP celebrated April's figures on X. 



Tags: DONALD TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher's Gutfeld Appearance Highlighted a Point That's Viewed as Treasonous By the Left Matt Vespa
The Trump Hush Money Trial Imploded Yesterday Matt Vespa
The ‘Trump Never Conceded’ Lie Derek Hunter
Biden Really Just Said This About an American Held Hostage by Hamas Rebecca Downs
The Left’s Funny Definition of Fascism Kurt Schlichter
Universities Breed Evil Dennis Prager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher's Gutfeld Appearance Highlighted a Point That's Viewed as Treasonous By the Left Matt Vespa
Advertisement