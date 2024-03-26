Reporters Hammer Home What's at the Core of Liberal America's Lust in Seizing...
Hours After Congress Passes Spending Bill, DOJ Announces a New Way It Will Target the Second Amendment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 26, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Department of Justice on Saturday announced the launch of what critics say is a federal ‘Red Flag Center’ to keep firearms away from “people who pose a threat to themselves or others.”

The Justice Department launched the National Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Resource Center (the Center) which will provide training and technical assistance to law enforcement officials, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service and social service providers, community organizations, and behavioral health professionals responsible for implementing laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to themselves or others. […]

ERPO laws, which are modeled off domestic violence protection orders, create a civil process allowing law enforcement, family members (in most states), and medical professionals or other groups (in some states) to petition a court to temporarily prohibit someone at risk of harming themselves or others from purchasing and possessing firearms for the duration of the order. (DOJ)

“The establishment of the Center is the latest example of the Justice Department’s work to use every tool provided by the landmark Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to protect communities from gun violence,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. 

Recommended

Reporters Hammer Home What's at the Core of Liberal America's Lust in Seizing Trump's Assets Matt Vespa
Republican lawmakers pointed out the announcement came just hours after the omnibus passed.

"The Biden DOJ’s plan for a federal Red Flag Center is a direct threat to the Second Amendment and liberty as we know it," said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). "They’re going to use it to target law-abiding Americans and veterans. Members of Congress who voted for the Swamp’s Omnibus this week are responsible for funding it. We cannot allow this operation to continue. When President Trump returns to the White House, we will DESTROY it!

