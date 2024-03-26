Hours After Congress Passes Spending Bill, DOJ Announces a New Way It Will Target the Second Amendment

The Department of Justice on Saturday announced the launch of what critics say is a federal ‘Red Flag Center’ to keep firearms away from “people who pose a threat to themselves or others.”

The Justice Department launched the National Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Resource Center (the Center) which will provide training and technical assistance to law enforcement officials, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service and social service providers, community organizations, and behavioral health professionals responsible for implementing laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to themselves or others. […] ERPO laws, which are modeled off domestic violence protection orders, create a civil process allowing law enforcement, family members (in most states), and medical professionals or other groups (in some states) to petition a court to temporarily prohibit someone at risk of harming themselves or others from purchasing and possessing firearms for the duration of the order. (DOJ)

“The establishment of the Center is the latest example of the Justice Department’s work to use every tool provided by the landmark Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to protect communities from gun violence,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Merely having recently purchased a gun is considered in some places (NYS here) to be evidence someone needs their guns taken under "Red Flag Laws"



That is now Federalized, by a new office of the Justice dept, to selectively abuse American's 2A rights.



Thanks, Congress! https://t.co/GkjQHtSIYW pic.twitter.com/J4IL6qizfX — ib (@Indian_Bronson) March 25, 2024

Gun confiscation by another name.



This cannot stand.



Our Second Amendment is the law of the land. https://t.co/pYfjt4Nitu — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 23, 2024

Republican lawmakers pointed out the announcement came just hours after the omnibus passed.

What the hell is this evil?

A Federal Red Flag center;

We did not authorize this.

Announced, of course, just hours after the omnibus passes. https://t.co/IkuK0aTeV8 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 23, 2024

"The Biden DOJ’s plan for a federal Red Flag Center is a direct threat to the Second Amendment and liberty as we know it," said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). "They’re going to use it to target law-abiding Americans and veterans. Members of Congress who voted for the Swamp’s Omnibus this week are responsible for funding it. We cannot allow this operation to continue. When President Trump returns to the White House, we will DESTROY it!

The Biden DOJ’s plan for a federal Red Flag Center is a direct threat to the Second Amendment and liberty as we know it. They’re going to use it to target law-abiding Americans and veterans.



Members of Congress who voted for the Swamp’s Omnibus this week are responsible for… https://t.co/KxaLkDGxYA — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 24, 2024

Biden’s Department of Injustice has no right to unleash its anti gun zealots on law abiding citizens.



Why does Congress continue to fund the very people who are attacking our rights, all while inviting terrorists to invade our southern border!



Shut! It! Down! https://t.co/opwPN02331 — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) March 24, 2024

Merrick Garland just announced a massive Red Flag Operation that the DOJ will be running by using EVERY spy tool the US government has in order to violate American’s Second Amendment!!



This comes right after Johnson fully funded Biden’s weaponized DOJ! https://t.co/tScHgTbcy8 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 23, 2024

🚨Hours after 101 House Republicans joined with Democrats to fund a new $200M headquarters for the FBI, the FBI announced they are creating a new national "red-flag" gun control center to seize guns from American citizens. https://t.co/cDsfP3en5X — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) March 23, 2024



