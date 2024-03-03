Haley Gets Her First Senate Endorsements

Nikki Haley finally picked up her first Senate endorsements, despite failing to defeat former President Trump in a single contest thus far.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine threw their support behind the former South Carolina governor just days ahead of Super Tuesday.

"America needs someone with the right values, vigor, and judgment to serve as our next President — and in this race, there is no one better than her," Murkowski said in a statement.

“She has the energy, intellect, and temperament that we need to lead our country in these very tumultuous times,” Collins said, reports the Bangor Daily News.

Neither endorsement comes as a surprise, as both senators voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Haley touted the endorsements on social media.

"Two strong senators in one day. I’m grateful to have their support. Thank you Sens. @senatorcollins and @lisamurkowski. We have a country to save!" she said.

Haley has vowed to stay in the race, arguing Trump won’t be able to defeat President Biden in the general election.

“Donald Trump will not win the general election,” Haley told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “The Lead.” “You can have him win any primary you want — he will not win a general election. We will have a female president of the United States; it will either be me or it will be [Vice President] Harris.”

“But if Donald Trump is the nominee, you can mark my words, he will not win a general election,” Haley added.