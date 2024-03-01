Google CEO Pledged to Use AI to Combat Trumpism
Joe Biden: My Fellow Americans, You're All Idiots
Is This the Most Racist MSNBC Segment to Date?
American Paralysis and Decline
Federal Judge Blocks Texas's New Law Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration. Abbott Responds...
The Push to Transition to Electric Vehicles Brings a Major Concern to the...
Soft-Soaping the 'Uncommitted' Voters Who Back Hamas
If This Is 'Christian Nationalism,' Sign Me Up!
Some Idiosyncratic Observations of the Elections So Far
Morning Joe: an Abysmal Waste of Airwaves
Michigan Tries Crazy
States Are Moving to Protect Kids Online. Time for D.C. to Follow Suit.
Bulk Mail Voting Is an Open Invitation to Fraud
The Palestinian Cause Has Officially Jumped the Shark
Tipsheet

'Jeopardy!' Blasted for Going Woke

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 01, 2024 7:30 AM
Townhall Media

Monday’s episode of the game show “Jeopardy!” is coming under fire after one of the clues presented involved “neopronouns.”

After super champ Cris Pannullo selected a $600 clue in the category about parts of speech, host Ken Jennings said, “xem, xyrs, xemself.”

Advertisement

“What are pronouns?” the contestant responded.

“Those are pronouns,” host Ken Jennings replied. “Neopronouns.”

Leave it to The New York Times to have an explainer piece on what they are: 

A neopronoun can be a word created to serve as a pronoun without expressing gender, like “ze” and “zir.”

A neopronoun can also be a so-called “noun-self pronoun,” in which a pre-existing word is drafted into use as a pronoun. Noun-self pronouns can refer to animals — so your pronouns can be “bun/bunself” and “kitten/kittenself.” Others refer to fantasy characters — “vamp/vampself,” “prin/cess/princesself,” “fae/faer/faeself” — or even just common slang, like “Innit/Innits/Innitself.”

How prevalent are neopronouns?

Not very — yet.

A recent survey of pronoun use among 40,000 L.G.B.T.Q. young people by the Trevor Project, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide among queer and trans youth, found that one-quarter of them used nonbinary pronouns. (Participants were recruited from late 2019 through early 2020 by ads on social media.) Most said they used common pronouns like “he,” “she” and “they.”

Just 4 percent said they used neopronouns, including “ze/zir,” and “fae/faer,” often in combination with other pronouns.(NYT)

Angry fans took to social media to express their outrage at the post-Alex Trebek show.  

Recommended

Joe Biden: My Fellow Americans, You're All Idiots Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden: My Fellow Americans, You're All Idiots Matt Vespa
Google CEO Pledged to Use AI to Combat Trumpism Matt Vespa
Is This the Most Racist MSNBC Segment to Date? Matt Vespa
Judge Holds Catherine Herridge in Contempt, Slaps Heavy Fines Until She Reveals Her Sources Matt Vespa
American Paralysis and Decline Victor Davis Hanson
So Who Will Trump Pick for Veep? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden: My Fellow Americans, You're All Idiots Matt Vespa
Advertisement