Kennedy Apologized to His Family for This Super Bowl Ad. Here's Why.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued an apology to his family late Sunday evening after a Super PAC supporting his campaign ran an ad during the Super Bowl similar to one used by his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy.

The 30-second spot is nearly identical to an ad JFK ran in 1960, but uses photos of the independent candidate instead, which prompted backlash from Kennedy’s cousins.

Our momentum is growing. It’s time for an Independent President to heal the divide in our country. 🇺🇸#Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/6rwXW3AwAp — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

Kennedy’s cousin Bobby Shriver—son of the former president’s sister Eunice Kennedy Shriver—strongly criticized the advert for using their uncle’s and his mother’s face, adding: “She would be appalled by his deadly health care views.” Former Maryland lawmaker and Shriver’s brother Mark Kennedy Shriver also chimed in, saying: “I agree with my brother Bobby Shriver, simple as that.” (Forbes)

My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA. She strongly supported my health care work at @ONECampaign & @RED which he opposes. — Bobby Shriver (@bobbyshriver) February 12, 2024

I agree with my brother @bobbyshriver simple as that. https://t.co/6zZiA6V2Uq — Mark Shriver (@Mark_Shriver) February 12, 2024

In a message posted on his account and copied as a reply to his cousin, Kennedy, who pinned the ad to the top of his X page, apologized and said he was not involved in its creation.

"I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you."



