James O'Keefe Is Out With a New Undercover Video Showing What WH Staffers Think About Biden, Harris

James O’Keefe, founder of O’Keefe Media Group, is out with a new undercover video exposing how White House staffers view President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former CEO of Project Veritas sat down with a White House cybersecurity policy analyst who confirmed what’s been the subject of widespread speculation and reporting: the president’s age is a real concern as is Harris’s popularity.

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can't say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.” “I'm just telling you what I've heard… they’re really concerned about it” …“I think they need to get rid of him or her.” “But no one in modern history has ever said, like, ‘We're not going to renominate the president for a second term.’” Charlie Kraiger @CharlieKraiger, a Cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House, tells O’Keefe “I had a meeting with Michelle Obama @michelleobama …. Someone asked her, ‘Will you ever run for office?’ And she said, ‘No’ Empathically.” She was like, ‘I've seen all this sh*t my husband has had to go through and that does not interest me.’ “@VP @KamalaHarris hemorrhages black staff. She can't keep black staff. They quit on her en masse” “She will be the vice president nominee. There was a debate about removing her from the ticket, but sadly they didn’t, she's not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be vice president from the G***amn presidential ticket. Like what kind of message are you going to send to like African-American voters…People would be like, "What the f**k?” Like she's a woman and she's multiracial.”

In 2021, numerous reports detailed the toxic and dysfunctional environment within Harris’s office and how she was having trouble retaining staff.

Polls also show there is bipartisan agreement that Biden, 80, is too old to have an effective second term. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey from August showed 77 believe the commander in chief is too old to hold the job for four more years, with 89 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of Democrats saying this.

As some observed on X, the biggest "new" story from the undercover video is the analyst's claim that Michelle Obama would not run, contrary to recent speculation that she could already be working on a White House bid.