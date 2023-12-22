Get Ready for Another Barrage of Leftist Attacks on the Supreme Court
Tipsheet

GOP Rep Has a Theory for Why 'Good Conservatives' Are Voting for 'Crazy Stuff'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 22, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) made an explosive claim that members of Congress, including “good conservative” lawmakers, are blackmailed into voting for “crazy stuff” to prevent

“Here’s how it works,” he said, explaining the schemes are orchestrated by “powerful people” who “write the big checks.”

“You’re visiting—you’re out of the country or out of town or you’re in a motel or at a bar in D.C.—and whatever you’re into—women or men or whatever—comes up and they’re very attractive, and they’re laughing at your jokes. And you’re buying them a drink. Next thing you know, you’re in the motel room with them naked,” he said.

“And next thing you know, you know you’re about to make a key vote,” Burchett continued. “And what happens? Some well-dressed person comes out and whispers in your ear, ‘Hey, man, there’s tapes out on you,’ or, ‘Were you in a motel room or whatever with whoever?’ And then you’re like, ‘Oh,’ and [they] said, ‘You really ought not be voting for this thing.’” 

He went on to explain that such blackmail takes place in politics at the local, state, and federal level. 

“And, you know, no man or no woman actually is an island. And they know what to get at. You know, if it’s women, drugs, booze, it’ll find you,” Burchett said. 

“I’ve been in this game my whole life. I spent 16 years in the state legislature in Tennessee and eight years as county mayor. And now I’m in my fifth year in Congress. But it’s just — the stakes are higher. But the game is still the same,” the Republican added. 

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) explained on X how she handles “this game.”

Burchett's comments to conservative commentator Benny Johnson came during a conversation about the release of Jeffrey Epstein's client list. 


